Fresh from their first victory under Thomas Frank on Thursday, Crystal Palace welcome Hull City to Selhurst Park in Sunday's matchweek 13 encounter aiming to end their five-match losing league run.

The bottom-placed Eagles sit nine places below their visitors in the Premier League table but hope to draw inspiration from their Europa League success and collect maximum points in the Dane's first home top-flight fixture.

Match preview

After conceding a late winner against Coventry City on Frank's managerial debut for Palace last weekend, the capital club enjoyed a change of fortune as Dwight McNeil struck in the 81st minute to secure their second European victory.

The winger's goal sealed Palace's first win since beating Fulham in the EFL Cup a month ago, and they now seek consecutive victories for the first time since overcoming the Cottagers and Middlesbrough in the league and domestic cup respectively in early September.

That ambition will be difficult to realise for the Eagles, whose inability to keep clean sheets continues to undermine them, with Mamadou Sarr's 66th-minute goal marking a fifth consecutive match in which the Londoners have conceded.

Their EFL Cup shutout remains Palace's only clean sheet in 11 matches, underlining their broader problems, particularly when they cannot rely on Jean-Philippe Mateta's usual attacking influence.

It remains to be seen whether Frank can address those weaknesses before Sunday's encounter, as the bottom-placed Eagles pursue their first league victory since early October's 3-1 success over Nottingham Forest in an attempt to escape the relegation zone.

© Imago / IPS

Hull's modest scoring figures may not frighten the division's worst defence, but Sergej Jakirovic will know that Coventry were hardly prolific before scoring three in last weekend's 3-2 victory over Palace to reach 13 league goals.

The Tigers also have 13 goals after 11 matches, exceeding Coventry's tally before last weekend and suggesting that the promoted outfit can threaten the division's leakiest defence.

Last season's Championship playoff winners travel to Selhurst Park buoyed by their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, secured through two goals in second-half stoppage time to end a three-month wait for maximum points in the competition.

That success lifted Jakirovic's team to 11th in the Premier League table, and consecutive victories for the first time since the opening two gameweeks could propel them into the top half, with their 14 points just three short of sixth-placed Brentford.

Having remained difficult to beat throughout their three-month winless spell, Hull now hope to leave any anxiety behind and find the consistency to demonstrate that they belong at this level.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Hull City Premier League form:

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Mateta will serve the final game of his suspension this weekend, while Yeremy Pino is also banned after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat to Coventry.

With Ismaila Sarr also unavailable due to a groin problem, the Eagles are missing several potential match-winners and will look to McNeil and Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has already registered one goal and two assists under Frank.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Chadi Riad (knee) are also sidelined for the hosts on Sunday.

Hull also have several injury concerns: Charlie Hughes will be assessed before the trip to south London, while Hidemasa Morita (muscle), Ilyas Ansah (back), Joe Gelhardt (thigh), Matt Targett (ankle), Eliot Matazo (knee) and Tim Iroegbunam (thigh) are also carrying injuries.

Oli McBurnie and Mohamed Belloumi were instrumental in the Tigers' latest victory, with McBurnie scoring both late goals and Belloumi providing one assist to take their respective goal contributions for the season to six apiece.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Khalaili, Richards, Disasi, Mitchell; Timber, Wharton; McNeil, Kamada, Guessand; Strand Larsen

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Stroud; Slater, Gourna-Douath; Belloumi, Crooks, Thomas; McBurnie

We say: Crystal Palace 0-1 Hull City

Palace may struggle to build on Thursday's victory without Mateta, Pino and Sarr, particularly with the quick turnaround limiting Frank's preparation time.

Hull remained competitive throughout their prolonged winless spell, and McBurnie's decisive display against Brighton suggests that the visitors could punish another defensive lapse to edge this encounter.

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