Leeds United have announced a contract extension for midfielder Ao Tanaka until the summer of 2029 .

Daniel Farke's side have made an excellent start to the top-flight campaign with the Japanese maestro in the XI, with the Elland Road club currently occupying seventh position in the Premier League standings.

It was reported earlier this week that Leeds were closing in on an agreement with Tanaka, who has played 90 times for the Yorkshire giants since a permanent move from Fortuna Dusseldorf in August 2024.

In that time, the 28-year-old has helped Farke's men secure promotion from the Championship, sealing the second-tier title on the final day of the 2024-25 campaign on the road at Plymouth Argyle.

Last campaign, Tanaka featured 28 times in the Premier League as the Whites comfortably avoided a relegation battle, with the aim now to push on and qualify for European competition in the near future.

✍️ ?? ??????? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ???? Leeds United are thrilled to announce midfielder Ao Tanaka has signed a new contract and will remain at the club until 2029. https://t.co/WuCgHJZ7Wj — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 27, 2026

Leeds confirm Tanaka contract extension

Posting to their official social media accounts on Friday morning (November 27), Leeds initially teased a major piece of squad news, before fully revealing the exciting update regarding Tanaka.

The Elland Road club have announced that the 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract extension at the Premier League club, committing him to the cause until the conclusion of the 2028-29 term.

Joining Leeds in the summer of 2024, Tanaka's previous contract was set to expire in June 2028, meaning that the midfielder has another year of security within the ranks of the football club.

There were real question marks over whether the Japanese player would make it past the recent summer transfer window with the Whites following a difficult 2025-26 term on a personal note.

After the first half of the season, Tanaka had fallen down the pecking order of head coach Farke, and it was not crazy to suggest that the midfielder might have been out of the door during the off-season.

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Tanaka, Leeds look ahead

Starting nine top-flight matches so far this season, Tanaka has cemented himself into the starting XI of Leeds in the league - a feat that he did not manage during large portions of last term.

Tanaka is set to play from the beginning once again on Saturday afternoon, when the Whites welcome recently-promoted Coventry to Elland Road for the first time since a Championship contest September 2024.

Another winnable-looking home fixture against Ipswich Town arrives next weekend, but in between Farke's troops make the trip to the base of Manchester City on December 2.