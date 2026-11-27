After an impressive midweek result in Europe, Roma will resume their domestic title challenge when Monza visit Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Now aiming to maintain pressure on leaders Lazio with a fifth straight Serie A win, the Giallorossi have just halted the reigning European champions.

Match preview

Staying within two points of league leaders Lazio - also their loathed city rivals - Roma stormed to a 5-1 win at Parma last week, with star striker Donyell Malen helping himself to four goals and substitute wing-back Wesley getting a hat-trick of assists.

The capital club moved ahead of Scudetto holders Inter Milan into second spot, as they reached 36 goals for the Serie A campaign - more than any team at this stage of a season since 1990-91.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side also remain unbeaten in the league, with their last domestic defeat dating back to April, so they were full of confidence before taking one of football’s toughest tests in midweek.

Malen was on target again as Roma fought back for a 2-2 draw with injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the first team to stop PSG claiming maximum points in this season’s Champions League.

However, due to calamitous collapses against Real Madrid and Manchester United earlier in the league phase, they are still at risk of an early exit with just three games to go.

Next month, Gasperini’s men will face a crucial double-header in Rome, hosting Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League before taking on old foes Lazio in Serie A.

First, though, Roma must meet another former manager: following a reunion with Luis Enrique, Ivan Juric will bring Monza to the Olimpico.

© Iconsport / Massimo Paolone/LaPresse

An old friend and former player of Gasperini, Juric completely failed in a brief spell as Giallorossi boss, and he is still trying to rebuild his career lower down the Serie A table.

His Monza side ended a run of four defeats by beating Fiorentina 3-0 on Monday, keeping a rare clean sheet and lifting themselves out of the relegation zone.

Almost inevitably, Tottenham Hotspur target Gustavo Varela struck either side of half time, taking the prolific striker onto 11 goals from his his first 11 Serie A appearances and further inflating his transfer fee.

However, the Brianzoli have lost four straight away games before Sunday’s clash in the capital, and they have collected just one point away from home since returning to Serie A.

Dating back to their relegation campaign of 2024-25, Monza have lost 17 out of 21 on the road - and their record against Roma is even more grim.

To date, they have lost all three league meetings at the Olimpico by an aggregate score of 8-0, while only taking two points from six games overall.

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Monza Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Devyne Rensch are still unavailable for Roma, but Leonardo Balerdi could recover from an ankle injury in time to make Sunday’s game.

Gasperini is likely to rotate his squad, so after Santiago Castro surprisingly started in Paris, Malen should reclaim his place up front.

With 26 so far, the latter has already equalled the record for Serie A goals scored by a Roma player in one calendar year. That also leaves him just two shy of Marco Van Basten's Dutch record, which was set with AC Milan in 1992.

Meanwhile, Varela is looking to challenge Malen for top spot in the Capocannoniere rankings: his tally of 11 goals is the best for a promoted side at this stage since Gabriel Batistuta back in 1994.

Monza captain Matteo Pessina returned to action on Monday evening, having missed most of the campaign so far, but Michael Folorunsho, Yvan Maye and Cyril Ngonge are all set to sit out.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Ghilardi, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen

Monza possible starting lineup:

Thiam; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Pessina, Mangas; Mota, Robinson; Varela

We say: Roma 3-1 Monza

Precedent and present form both suggest Roma will continue their streak of Serie A wins.

The Giallorossi simply cannot stop scoring, while Monza have conceded at a rate above two goals per game.

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