Two of the Eredivisie’s most in-form sides meet in round 14, as PEC Zwolle face AZ Alkmaar at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league matches, while the visitors are seeking a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Match preview

After losing three consecutive matches for the first time in almost a year around the start of November, AZ Alkmaar have responded with three straight victories. Their most recent success was a 4-2 win over Sparta Prague in Thursday’s Europa League fixture.

Leeroy Echteld’s men had to come from behind again in their midweek victory at epet ARENA and have now conceded the opening goal in each of their last six matches, often leaving them chasing matches more than they would ideally like.

Having scored 13 goals during their current winning run, De Kaasboeren appear to have rediscovered their attacking form as they prepare to visit a ground where they have already lost this year, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Zwolle in the third of last season’s three meetings.

AZ remain firmly in contention in what is shaping up to be an exciting title race, with only three points separating the top four in the Eredivisie table. The Cheese Farmers could end the weekend level on points with leaders PSV.

With two of their three league defeats so far coming on the road, where Sunday’s visitors are now five Eredivisie matches without a clean sheet, AZ certainly still have gears to find on their travels if they are to remain in the title conversation come the end of May.

© Iconsport / ANP

PEC Zwolle finished just outside the bottom three last season, and their start to the 2026-27 campaign came as little surprise. They collected just four points from their opening eight matches, including a heavy 7-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

Taking over from interim Dennis van der Ree, Alex Pastoor made a winning start to life in the dugout thanks to a 3-1 win over Telstar, thanks to a Dylan Mbayo double and Ibrahim Cissoko’s early second-half strike.

The decision to part ways with Henry van der Vegt in October has since paid off, with Zwolle collecting 11 of a possible 15 points since his departure - the Eredivisie’s third-best return over that period.

Despite De Blauwvingers’ return to form, defeat this weekend could leave them just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their final three matches of 2026. Two of those fixtures are against current top-seven sides PSV and Fortuna Sittard.

Few teams are better placed to exploit AZ’s early-game struggles than Zwolle, who had opened the scoring in four of their previous five matches before their most recent victory, as well as in both of the last two meetings between the sides. Sunday's hosts will hope to strike early as they seek a third consecutive home league win.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha / Pro Shots

Bulgarian international Filip Krastev has yet to feature for Zwolle this season as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury.

Eighteen-year-old Givaro Rahajaan and Sherel Floranus remain out of contention for the home side, who, however, have Sherel Floranus back available.

Attacking trio Jizz Hornkamp, Weslley Patati, and Mexx Meerdink are all unavailable for AZ, leaving them short of options up front.

Elijah Dijkstra, Stije Resink, Lewis Schouten, and Kees Smit will also miss Sunday’s match, with Resink yet to feature since March.

Ro-Zangelo Daal’s influential display off the bench in midweek took his tally to two goals and three assists in his last two appearances, making him one to watch.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Burger, Graves, Viergever, Van der Haar; Thomas, Fichtinger; Mbayo, Namli, Cissoko; Van Hooijdonk

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Chavez, Hoedt, Goes, Maikuma; Stengs, Koopmeiners, Kwakman; Daal, Kovacs, Oufkir

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

AZ are dealing with several injury setbacks, which should give Zwolle some cause for optimism.

That said, the visitors remain favourites to win, and we expect them to edge a close contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.