Separated by eight places in the Premier League table, 18th-placed Sunderland welcome mid-table Tottenham Hotspur to the Stadium of Light in matchweek 12.

The Black Cats have found greater defensive balance in recent weeks to sit inside the bottom three on goal difference alone, offering encouragement ahead of facing Roberto De Zerbi's men, who have won four of their last five matches.

Match preview

Sunderland continue to struggle for victories this season, but the Wearside outfit's recent results suggest that Regis Le Bris intends to address their underwhelming start by strengthening their defensive foundations.

Le Bris's men collected four points at the start of the campaign before suffering four consecutive defeats, during which the Mackems conceded at least twice against Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth.

Having failed to score in three of those four defeats, the Black Cats' problems at both ends of the pitch were laid bare.

Shutting out Leeds United, however, began a sequence in which Sunderland have kept three clean sheets in four matches, although their only Premier League victory during that period remains the 1-0 success over Chelsea at the start of the month.

Nonetheless, those shutouts suggest that Le Bris intends to repair his leaky defence before turning his attention to a misfiring attack.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

That approach could prove useful when Spurs visit Wearside this weekend, with De Zerbi's men occasionally struggling against opponents content to surrender possession and frustrate them.

Sunderland's counter-attacking approach troubled Chelsea three weeks ago, and De Zerbi's men will hope to avoid the pitfalls that befell the Blues in that early-November encounter.

The North Londoners arrive buoyed by four victories in their last five matches, including three clean sheets, while the absence of European commitments has given them a full week to prepare.

That should benefit the 10th-placed visitors, although the joint-lowest scorers in the top half must deliver a strong away performance to climb the standings, with the capital club just three points behind fifth-placed Bournemouth.

Spurs could finish the weekend in the Europa League position currently occupied by the Cherries, although that would require Marco Rose's men to slip up and Brentford, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton all to fail to win.

Sunderland Premier League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland have several absentees this weekend: loanee Kevin Danso is ineligible to face his parent club, while Romaine Mundle (knee), Daniel Ballard (thigh), Habib Diarra (thigh), Granit Xhaka (calf) and Brian Brobbey (thigh) are sidelined; however, Dayann Methalie (illness) and Omar Alderete (knock) face late assessments.

Without joint-leading scorer Brobbey, the Black Cats will look to Enzo Le Fee to add to his three goals or another player to provide a match-winning contribution.

Although only Dominic Solanke and Jan Paul van Hecke have scored more than once for Spurs, the visitors can call upon Mohammed Kudus's creativity and ability to score from unlikely positions at the Stadium of Light.

Youngster Luca Jamie Williams-Barnett excelled on his full debut for the club, scoring and setting up Solanke's second-half strike to stake a strong claim for another start.

On the injury front, Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain long-term absentees, while Mathys Tel (Achilles), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle) and Savio (thigh) are unavailable in the short term; Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) faces fitness tests before Sunday, although Sandro Tonali is understood to have recovered from the illness that kept him out of last weekend's victory over Ipswich Town.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Meunier, O'Nien, Mukiele, Reinildo; Sadiki, Ahoka; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Isidor

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Maddison, Williams-Barnett; Solanke

We say: Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland's three clean sheets in four matches suggest that Spurs will need patience, particularly against opponents whose counter-attacking approach has already frustrated Chelsea.

However, Brobbey's absence limits the hosts' attacking options, and the visitors' four victories in five mean we back them to edge a low-scoring contest.

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