Naby Keita has been out of action for several weeks and is going through a difficult period. The Guinean midfielder, currently at Ferencvaros, has asked the Hungarian club to let him step back so that he can recover mentally, a request accepted by his manager Balazs Borbely.

The former Liverpool player, who has made only four league appearances this season, is expected to resume training with the group in January. In an interview with Flashscore, Borbely explained the difficulties faced by his player, including recurring injuries and a complicated sporting context.

Break requested by former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

© Iconsport / Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

The situation eventually took a mental toll on the player. 'For the moment, however, he does not feel mentally ready to help the team. He has therefore asked the club to give him a little time to put his mental state in order' - Borbely revealed.

The manager clarified that Ferencvaros had accepted his request and that both parties should resume working together in January. Keita had already endured a difficult previous season, marked by several injuries and a complicated relationship with his former manager, the Irishman Robbie Keane.

Having arrived at the Hungarian club in January 2025, initially on loan before signing permanently, the Guinean has failed to regain a regular place in the team. His last start was on 20 September. Since then, he has been a substitute on two occasions, but has mainly been absent from the squad.

Keita's absence comes as Ferencvaros make an excellent start to their Europa League campaign, with four wins in as many matches, including a convincing 2-0 victory over AC Milan.

Naby Keita: career blighted by injuries

© Iconsport / PA images

Above all, Keita's current difficulties are nothing new.

Recurring injuries had already disrupted his time at Liverpool (2018-2023), where he never managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter despite the expectations placed on him after his successful spell at RB Leipzig.

His stay at Werder Bremen then failed to relaunch his career. Physical problems continued to disrupt his consistency, before his relationship with the German club deteriorated. Having arrived at Ferencvaros in January 2025 on loan, then signing permanently a few months later, the Guinean hoped to rediscover continuity in Hungary. But once again, he has not been able to play more than 10 league matches per season so far.

It is to be hoped that this break will allow one of Guinea's greatest talents of the past decade to recharge, professionally and above all personally.