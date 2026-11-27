Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is believed to be in with a chance of facing Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international sustained a serious-looking shoulder injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, but his issue is nowhere near as severe as first believed.

Mikel Arteta is yet to rule Raya out of the visit of Man City, and if the Gunners' number one is declared fit enough to participate, he will undoubtedly steal the gloves off of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Whoever starts in goal for Arsenal should be shielded by the central pairing of Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes, as William Saliba is slowly re-integrated, and the full-back duo of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, displacing Ben White and Piero Hincapie after the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

Myles Lewis-Skelly should also make way for Bruno Guimaraes in the double pivot, while the underwhelming Christos Tzolis can expect to lose out to Eberechi Eze on the left flank.

Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard are safe, though, as the latter chases Morten Gamst Pedersen's record of 40 Premier League assists from a Norwegian player; the Arsenal skipper sits on 38.

Viktor Gyokeres's thunderbolt in midweek has given Arteta a major decision to make up top, but Premier League regular Kai Havertz - who has scored three goals and set up another in his last four matches against Man City - should come back in.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz