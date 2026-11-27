The stuttering champions and the challengers-in-crisis face off in Sunday's Premier League main event, which sees Arsenal and Manchester City draw swords at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners hold a six-point advantage over Enzo Maresca's men at the summit of the Premier League table, leading some to deduce that another success for the holders could already expel the Sky Blues from the title race.

Match preview

Out of sight in first place, boasting the best defence in the top flight and taking 16 points from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League, Arsenal have lived up to their early-season expectations as the overwhelming favourites to retain their crown.

Yet, the Emirates faithful cannot shake the feeling that there is still something missing in Mikel Arteta's ranks, after Arsenal's second-half shortcomings were exposed in back-to-back draws with Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Both stalemates saw the Gunners fail to hold onto and build on one-goal advantages in the first half, before their foes came out all guns blazing after the restart and capitalised on Arsenal's alarming lack of a ruthless attacking touch.

Only four of Arsenal's 30 shots on goal in the Champions League were on target, as their 12-game winning run in home league phase/group stage fixtures came to an end, and their 17 Premier League goals scored so far ranks as the worst among all top-six teams.

However, the holders are five from five at the Emirates Stadium in the top flight - scoring 10 times and conceding just twice in the process - and they are yet to draw a blank at home in any tournament this term.

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Interestingly, Arsenal's 10 home goals matches Man City's 10 away strikes in the 2026-27 Premier League season, while only Brighton & Hove Albion (26) can better the visitors' overall total of 22.

Such statistics will come as little consolation to travelling fans amid the Sky Blues' sorry slump, though, as Enzo Maresca's men have collected just one point from the last 12 on offer in the top flight after a perfect seven from seven to start the campaign.

The Citizens at least managed to snap their three-game losing sequence in last week's 1-1 draw at home to Fulham - not that such a feat was worth celebrating, though - before they also had to settle for a point in their midweek Champions League clash with Napoli.

Maresca and former Man City players have disagreed over whether the club's guilty verdict and appeal uncertainty over their 115 charges is impacting on-field performances, but the manager himself now finds himself under fire for questionable tactical calls and team selections over the autumnal period.

There is no suggestion that the former Chelsea boss is under any immediate sack pressure, though, despite presiding over a 122-year worst; City are just the second team in English Football League history to win their first seven matches of a season but fail to triumph in any of their next four, after the 1904-05 Sheffield Wednesday crop.

Furthermore, the Sky Blues were swatted aside in August's 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, who have only lost two of their last nine head-to-heads against Man City and are unbeaten in their last three meetings on Emirates soil.

Arsenal Premier League form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Manchester City Premier League form:

Manchester City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Fears of a serious shoulder injury to Arsenal number one David Raya have been allayed by Arteta, and at the time of writing, the Spain international has not been officially ruled out of the visit of Man City.

Arsenal will also welcome teenage wonderkid Max Dowman back from a three-game domestic suspension, but Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) and Bukayo Saka (quad) will not be back until just before Christmas at the earliest.

After Christos Tzolis's underwhelming midweek display, expect Eberechi Eze to return to the forward line, where Arteta has a critical choice to make between Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz after the former's thunderous finish in midweek.

Meanwhile, captain Martin Odegaard has another Premier League record in his sights; if he sets up two goals here, he will equal the record for the most assists by a Norwegian player in the competition - his 38 is marginally inferior to Morten Gamst Pedersen's 40.

Meanwhile, Man City are expected to head south with a fully-fit squad barring former Arsenal transfer target Antoine Semenyo, who is a few weeks away from returning from a knee injury.

Snubbed from the starting XI against Fulham before saving City's skin against Napoli, Rayan Cherki has surely done enough to hold his spot at the Emirates, while Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye also have cases to come back in after providing assists off the bench last time out.

Goalless in his last three Premier League matches, Erling Haaland could equal his own personal worst for an English top-flight goal drought, having never gone longer than four Premier League games without finding the back of the net.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

The defensive numbers make for dreadful reading for Man City, who have let in seven goals across their last three away games and are without a clean sheet in 10 fixtures in total.

A profligate Arsenal side may not be the best-placed to capitalise, as only one of their last five wins has been by more than a one-goal margin, but the champions should still demonstrate why they are champions and deal another blow to Man City's already-fading title hopes.

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