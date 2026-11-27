Both Celta Vigo and Villarreal will be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a contest in Vigo on Sunday.

Villarreal just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 17 of their 42 meetings in all competitions, suffering 16 defeats in the process.

Match preview

Celta will enter Sunday's league fixture with Villarreal off the back of successive defeats, so they will be aiming to avoid a third straight loss in all competitions.

The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in the league last weekend before suffering a 2-1 reverse to Bournemouth in the league stage of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Celta have a record of two wins, seven draws and four defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in 14th spot in the La Liga table.

Claudio Giraldez's side have picked up nine points from their seven home league games this season, with both of their La Liga successes in 2026-27 coming in front of their own fans.

The Sky Blues have only managed to win one of their last four matches against Villarreal in all competitions, and it was 1-1 in the corresponding game between the teams last term.

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Villarreal recorded a 2-1 win over Celta in the last match between the two sides in April of this year, but the Yellow Submarine have not won this fixture in Vigo since January 2021.

Inigo Perez's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, with the result leaving them in 24th spot in the overall table.

Villarreal were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in the league last time out, and they currently sit in 10th spot in the table, boasting 15 points from their opening 13 games of the campaign.

The Yellow Submarine have picked up eight points from their seven away league matches this season, and they will be bidding to move closer to the European spots ahead of the winter break in Spain.

Villarreal are only four points behind sixth-placed Sevilla at this stage of proceedings, while they are two points ahead of 14th-placed Celta.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Villarreal La Liga form:

Villarreal form (all competitions):

Team News

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Celta will be without the services of Yoel Lago through suspension, with the 22-year-old picking up a milestone yellow card in the team's last league game against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman and Hugo Gonzalez are still unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Bournemouth, with Williot Swedberg, Ilaix Moriba and Javi Galan set to be among those to return to the side.

As for Villarreal, Pau Navarro will miss the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's league fixture with Barcelona last time out.

Meanwhile, Ilias Akhomach, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, Alassane Diatta and Nathan Saliba are once again expected to be sidelined due to injury problems.

There will be changes to the side that started in the Champions League last time out, with Georges Miktautadze, Santi Comesana and Alex Freeman among those to return to the XI.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Carreira, Burcio, Moriba, Galan; Alvarez, Duran, Swedberg

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Freeman, Costa, Veiga, Romero; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Oluwaseyi; Moleiro; Mikautadze

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal

Celta have been the draw specialists in La Liga this season, sharing the points on seven occasions, and we are backing another stalemate on Sunday.

Those backing the draw can claim the Sky Bet bonus code.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.