Chelsea are allegedly yet to determine whether they will consider ending Alejandro Garnacho's loan stint at Aston Villa.

On Tuesday evening, the Argentine was left out of the squad for the Champions League fixture at Galatasaray, despite Unai Emery naming two goalkeepers and having one spare spot on the substitutes' bench.

Emery suggested after the game that he only selected players who he felt were capable of making an impact in that particular match, essentially delivering a clear message to Garnacho.

Garnacho has been restricted to just seven substitute appearances totalling fewer than 100 minutes since making the loan switch to Villa, who can activate a permanent £43m transfer if the winger plays a set number of matches.

However, like in the case of Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in 2025-26, it has become apparent that Emery has given up on a loan player who Villa could sign for big money if they make in the region of eight to 10 appearances.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Can Aston Villa end Garnacho loan spell?

As per several reports, Villa do not have the option of ending Garnacho's loan during the winter transfer window, nor do Chelsea have a recall clause.

These were the same terms that Villa and Liverpool agreed for Elliott, and subsequently failed to agree over a compromise for the second half of the last campaign.

According to The Athletic, Villa will need to hope that a foreign club expresses an interest in signing Garnacho at the turn of the year.

Garnacho is said to have wanted to leave the Premier League for a European club prior to Emery expressing an interest in his services.

At this point in time, though, it is unclear whether Chelsea would give the green light to a change of clubs for Garnacho.

If it is not beneficial from a financial perspective, they may choose to take no action.

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Garnacho has no Premier League future

The exact reason why Emery wanted to sign Garnacho is unclear. The fact that the former Manchester United attacker has not made a single start is either reflective of his efforts in training or Emery not having any serious interest in a permanent deal.

Either way, it is clear that Garnacho needs to rebuild his career in Europe, most likely La Liga where he has previously spent time at Atletico Madrid as a youngster.

How that may come about remains to be seen. Any club would likely have to take the bulk of Garnacho's wages and pay a substantial loan fee for it to be worthwhile to Chelsea.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's argument that Emery is no longer untouchable at Aston Villa