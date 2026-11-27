Swansea City square off against Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Sunday looking to remain in the top eight of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds make the journey across South Wales sitting nine points adrift of their hosts.

Match preview

With Freyr Alexandersson still deliberating over whether he intends to leave Rosenborg and if that move may be delayed until December, Ashley Williams will remain as interim boss for this game.

The Swansea legend has only accumulated one point from games against West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, yet his side came from behind to earn a share of the spoils versus the Baggies and pushed leaders Boro all the way at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

Those 2-2 and 1-2 scorelines versus the fifth and first-placed teams in the division suggest that Williams has had a positive effect on the group after Vitor Matos's surprise switch to Strasbourg.

Nevertheless, this remains a Swansea outfit that have lost five of their last seven Championship fixtures, their only success being a 4-0 victory at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Despite that drop off in form, Swansea remain just eight points off top spot, emphasising that a win in this contest will keep them in contention with the teams above them ahead of Alexandersson's potential arrival.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, KURT DESPLENTER

As for Cardiff, they are reeling from the shock 4-0 defeat at home to struggling Preston North End in midweek.

Not only did the Bluebirds lose their eight-match unbeaten record at the Cardiff City Stadium, they have now conceded 11 goals across their last three home contests.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side now sit just six points above the relegation zone at a time when they are still searching for their first away success since earning promotion back to the second tier.

However, it should be noted that their last two away games have been at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City, two of three teams in the division that have collected 16 points across their last six matches.

Cardiff travel to Swansea having failed to win any of their last four games at the Swansea.com Stadium, losing three times without scoring before a 1-1 draw on their most recent visit in August 2024.

Swansea City Championship form:

Cardiff City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Having served a one-match ban, Swansea left-back Josh Tymon will return to the starting lineup.

However, Marko Stamenic is still absent through suspension, while Goncalo Franco and Ronald are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Jay Fulton and Zan Vipotnik are pushing for recalls in midfield and attack respectively.

With several defenders sidelined, including Perry Ng who is still having a knee injury assessed, Barry-Murphy may not make any changes to his Cardiff backline.

Nevertheless, David Turnbull, Joel Colwill and Chris Willock are all in contention for returns in midfield and the final third.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Welsh, Cabango, Tymon; Just, Fulton, Eustaquio; Opoku, Vipotnik, Eom

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Bielik, Bagan; Robertson; Tanner, Moylan, R Colwill, Willock; Salech

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Cardiff City

While Cardiff are expected to deliver a response to their capitulation to Preston, we cannot ignore that Swansea have been competitive against top teams under Williams's short tenure. Therefore, the Swans get our backing in this fixture, albeit with a winning goal potentially coming during the closing stages.

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