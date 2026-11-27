Valencia will aim to post a third straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 46 wins to Osasuna's 21, while 25 of their 92 matches have finished all square.

Match preview

Valencia boast a record of three wins, three draws and seven defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 17th spot in the La Liga table.

It has been a tricky first third of the league season for Valencia, but there have been signs of life in recent weeks, having won two of their last three in the league and three of their last four in all competitions.

Javier Aguirre's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, while they also beat Tavernes 6-0 in the Copa del Rey on November 10.

Valencia, who finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, actually have the second-worst home record in La Liga this season, securing only two points from seven league games in front of their own supporters.

Los Che are also the joint-second lowest goalscorers in La Liga this term with nine, and that is a concerning record heading towards the winter break in Spain's top flight.

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Alamy

As for Osasuna, a record of four wins, three draws and six defeats from 13 matches has brought them 15 points, which is enough for 13th spot at this stage of proceedings.

Jagoba Arrasate's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Malaga, but they did lose their last away fixture - a 2-1 reverse to Deportivo La Coruna on November 2.

Los Rojillos have struggled on their travels this season, claiming only three points from six matches, suffering five defeats in the process.

Osasuna lost 1-0 to Valencia in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign, and they have only managed to win one of the last five games between the two sides.

That said, Osasuna do have a recent away success against Valencia to their name, having recorded a 2-1 victory at Mestalla in August 2023.

Valencia La Liga form:

Valencia form (all competitions):

Osasuna La Liga form:

Osasuna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Valencia will welcome Jose Gaya back into their squad this weekend following a suspension, but Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez and Jesus Vazquez are again expected to miss the contest.

Arnaut Danjuma is likely to return to the squad, with the attacker not involved against Rayo Vallecano last time out following the death of his father.

Gaya for Pablo Maffeo could be the only change from the team's last match given the impressive nature of both the performance and the result.

As for Osasuna, Alejandro Catena is out of the game through suspension, with the 32-year-old sent off in the team's home success over Malaga last time out.

Jorge Herrando was back on the bench against Malaga after recovering from an injury and could now be introduced into the starting team here.

Ante Budimir has scored nine times in 13 league appearances this season, and the Croatian will once again lead the Osasuna line in this contest.

However, Abel Bretones, Aitor Fernandez and Rockson Yeboah are still injured.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Martinez, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Raba, Pepelu, Rodriguez, Rioja; Guerra, Sadiq

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Boyomo, Rico; Moncayola, Gomez; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Barja; Budimir

We say: Valencia 0-0 Osasuna

Valencia have struggled at home this season, while Osasuna have found it difficult on their travels, so we are finding it tough to back either to win with any real confidence.

A stalemate could be on the cards at Mestalla.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.