Barcelona will bid to post a sixth straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna at Estadio Riazor on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants have won four of their last five matches against Deportivo, including a famous 8-0 success in the corresponding game during the 2015-16 campaign.

Match preview

Deportivo boast a record of three wins, six draws and four defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in 12th position in the La Liga table.

The Blue and Whites finished second in last season's Segunda Division table to secure a return to the top flight, and their opening to this campaign has certainly been positive.

Antonio Hidalgo's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Alaves, but they have picked up four points from their last three games at this level, including a 2-1 success over Osasuna in their last game in front of their own fans on November 2.

Deportivo have picked up nine points from their six home league matches this season, and their last success over Barcelona did come in front of their own fans - a 2-1 win in March 2017.

These two teams have locked horns on 105 previous occasions throughout history, and it is Barcelona that leads the overall head-to-head record 63 wins to Deportivo's 22, while 20 of their encounters have finished all square.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Sabah in the Champions League, with the result leaving Hansi Flick's side in fourth spot in the overall table on 12 points.

While the Catalan giants are in an excellent position to secure a spot in the knockout round of the Champions League, they also sit at the top of the La Liga table, picking up 36 points from their 13 matches courtesy of a record of 12 wins and one defeat.

Barcelona are three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, and they posted a 3-2 success over Villarreal in their last league fixture.

The Blaugrana have the best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 18 points from seven matches, while they are comfortably the highest goalscorers in Spain's top flight during the 2026-27 campaign, finding the back of the net on 51 occasions.

Barcelona now have three straight league matches against Deportivo, Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo before resuming their Champions League campaign against Manchester City on December 8.

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Deportivo's squad is in strong shape at the moment in terms of availability, although Bright Ede (hamstring) and Zakaria Eddahchouri (wrist) remain major doubts for the home side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five times in La Liga this season and is set to continue through the middle despite the fact that he is three games without a goal since returning from a knee injury at the start of November.

Mariano Soriano and Luismi Cruz have both scored twice for Deportivo this season, meanwhile, and the pair are set to continue in the starting side.

As for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal was absent against Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday due to a minor ankle injury, but the Spain international is set to return to the starting side for this weekend's contest.

There will be no Fermin Lopez, though, following the attacker's red card against Villarreal last time out; Roony Bardghji (knee) and Xavi Espart (ankle) are also definitely out of the clash.

However, Rodri and Andreas Christensen both have chances of being back in the squad.

The ankle injury that Alejandro Balde suffered against Sabah is not serious, meanwhile, so the left-back could potentially make the squad.

Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Raphinha could also all be brought into the starting team following the European clash with Sabah.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Loureiro, Quagliata; Luismi, Soriano, Casado, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Aubameyang

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-3 Barcelona

This is a really tough ask for Deportivo against a quality Barcelona outfit - we are backing the hosts to score, but Flick's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.