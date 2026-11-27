During the last summer transfer window, Barcelona signed high-calibre players such as Rodri and Anthony Gordon to improve Hansi Flick's squad immediately, but also invested in two young players: Hamza Abdelkarim and Jesse Bisiwu.

The 18-year-old Belgian winger joined the Catalan club from Belgium's Club NXT for £7.2m (€8.5m).

Barcelona want to loan Jesse Bisiwu for the rest of the season

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A significant investment by the Catalan club. As expected, the Leuven native is not yet ready to play at the highest level. As a result, he has still not played under Flick.

With Lamine Yamal absent, Bisiwu was expected to make his first appearance in the Champions League against Sabah (1-4) on Wednesday. Although he was on the substitutes' bench, he did not come on.

For the time being, he has to settle for appearances with Barca Atletic. The Belgian gem has played eight games with the Catalan reserve team and provided one assist. However, this usage does not seem to satisfy Barcelona's hierarchy.

Ajax, Rangers and a Ligue 1 club among suitors

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Indeed, according to information from Walfoot, Barcelona are considering loaning the 18-year-old in January to allow him to gain game time in a good-quality professional league. According to the Belgian outlet, three destinations are already emerging to host the Belgian prospect.

They include Ajax, where Jordi Cruyff holds an executive role and could ease talks, as well as Rangers. Both clubs are reportedly interested in the young left winger, as is 'a renowned Ligue 1 club', whose identity has not been revealed.