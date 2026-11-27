Ethan Nwaneri was the breakout star of Arsenal's 2024-25 season, but he has endured a difficult period for several months.

Short of game time at Arsenal, the 19-year-old Englishman was loaned to Marseille in the second half of last season. It was an underwhelming spell, during which the winger started only four times and was labelled a flop.

Nwaneri's game time dries up at Borussia Dortmund

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This season, Arsenal decided to send him out on loan again, this time to Borussia Dortmund.

However, the England Under-21 international no longer really features in the plans of Niko Kovac. Although he was used on many occasions at the start of the season, Nwaneri has not been in Dortmund's starting line-up since 17 October, away to Union Berlin (0-0).

Since that game, he has made a string of appearances in the final minutes of matches and has been left on the bench for the big games, against Bayern Munich (2-2) and Arsenal (1-1).

As a result, the player, who belongs to Arsenal, has played only 29 minutes in the German club's last seven outings, which is insufficient game time. This situation could also benefit West Ham United.

West Ham plot January loan move

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According to FootballTransfers, West Ham are preparing a loan offer to bring Nwaneri to the club in January.

The London club, 13th in the Championship, are looking to strengthen their squad in an attempt to return to the Premier League. However, the deal is far from straightforward, as Arsenal will first have to recall their youngster from Dortmund.

The British outlet points out that Nwaneri's loan at Borussia Dortmund does not include an option or obligation to buy. Arsenal have a recall clause which gives them the possibility of bringing their youngster back in January.

However, the Bundesliga leaders paid a loan fee, reportedly between £3.4m and £4.3m (€4m-€5m), and are covering the player's wages. Therefore, if Arsenal activate the recall clause for Nwaneri, they would have to reimburse the loan fee to Borussia Dortmund.

It therefore remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be prepared to give up that compensation to allow their talented youngster to join an environment more conducive to his progress, and whether the London club will demand another paid loan this winter.

West Ham are, in any case, lurking and ready to position themselves for the deal.