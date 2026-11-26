Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys, after the defender said he believes he is ready to move to a top club.

The 21-year-old Belgium international has become one of Europe's most promising full-backs since coming through the Belgian champions’ academy.

Reports suggest all three Premier League clubs watched Seys closely and made enquiries during the summer transfer window.

United saw him as a long-term answer to their left-back concerns, while Villa considered him a possible replacement for Lucas Digne.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could draw on the relationship established through the signing of Christos Tzolis.

Seys opens door to summer Premier League move

© Imago / Newscom World

Despite previously insisting he was solely focused on Club Brugge, Seys has now suggested to Het Laatste Nieuws that a high-profile departure could materialise at the end of the season.

"I believe you can go straight from here to a top club," Seys said via Sport Witness. "After all, with Club Brugge, we've already proven in the Champions League that we're on par with teams often viewed as 'stepping-stone' clubs. So, yes. I feel ready for it."

The defender added that any summer exit will depend entirely on the specific project on offer, stressing he would never leave Brugge simply for the sake of a transfer.

Addressing the summer interest from England, Seys reiterated that nothing became concrete enough to push for an exit and insisted he was perfectly content when Brugge opted to keep him.

The young wide defender has backed up his growing ambition on the pitch this term, registering four assists in 12 Belgian Pro League outings alongside a goal against Lens and two assists against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Why are Premier League clubs circling Club Brugge?

© Iconsport / Giuseppe Maffia/Alamy Live News

Club Brugge have quickly emerged as a favoured target for England’s biggest clubs after impressing on the European stage.

Arsenal raided the Jan Breydel Stadium for winger Christos Tzolis over the summer and are now competing with Man United for prolific striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

Seys is contracted until June 2029, leaving the Belgian club in a strong position should a summer bidding war develop.

However, the eight-cap international's public declaration that he is ready to take the next step is set to alert Arsenal, Aston Villa and United as they prepare their recruitment plans for 2027.