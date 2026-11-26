Bournemouth have become just the third team to win their first five matches in a major European competition.

The Cherries travelled to Vigo with a perfect record in the competition after beating Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz, AC Milan and Sparta Prague.

Their impressive record looked set to end when they went a goal and a man down inside the first quarter at Balaidos.

Bournemouth showed character to recover from Bafode Diakite's red card by staging a dramatic second-half turnaround that started with Alvaro Rodriguez's equaliser.

Rayan then netted a 78th-minute winner to fire the Cherries to a 2-1 victory, sending them into an outright lead at the top of the Europa League league phase with the only 100% record out of the 36 teams.

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Bournemouth join exclusive club with latest Europa League win

Not only have they significantly boosted their chances of securing a top-eight finish, but the Cherries also became the third team to win their first five games in European competition.

German side Nurnberg were the first team to achieve the feat on their way to reaching the quarter-finals of the 1961-1962 European Cup.

Armenian side Ararat Yerevan replicated the feat when they won the first five games of their UEFA Cup campaign in 1972-1973 before losing on penalties to Kaiserlautern in the last 16.

As well as joining Nurnberg and Ararat in an exclusive group, Bournemouth also became the first Premier League side in three years to win a competitive game after trailing at half time while being a player down.

Prior to Thursday's win, Liverpool were the last team to achieve that feat when Darwin Nunez netted a late brace in a 2-1 victory after Virgil van Dijk had been sent off in the first period.

Another SPECIAL night ❤️ ⭕️ W 3-0 vs. Sturm Graz ⭕️ W 2-0 vs. Sunderland ⭕️ W 3-0 vs. AC Milan ⭕️ W 0-3 vs. Man Utd ⭕️ W 3-0 vs. Aston Villa ⭕️ W 2-0 vs. Leeds ⭕️ W 1-2 vs. Sparta Prague ⭕️ W 1-2 vs. Ipswich ⭕️ W 2-0 vs. Nottingham Forest ⭕️ W 1-2 vs. Celta Vigo THE SPIRIT IN THIS TEAM ??? — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) November 26, 2026

What next for Bournemouth?

After winning 10 consecutive games in all competitions for the first time in their history, Bournemouth will now start preparation for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Rose's side will then play two more league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Hull City before they return to Europa League action against Viktoria Plzen on December 10.

Bournemouth head into the weekend in fifth spot in the Premier League table and just three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.