Toulouse can potentially climb into the top half of the Ligue 1 table with a win over Rennes on Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.

Both teams walked away with 1-1 draws the last time out, with Le Tefece sitting 12th after collecting a point versus Lens, putting them three points behind Rennes, who are ninth, after drawing Lorient.

Match preview

For the second time domestically this season, Toulouse failed to emerge victorious last week when scoring first.

Those four points dropped represent the difference between their current position and a spot in Europe next season.

On the other hand, they have avoided defeat in seven of their last eight league games, including the last three at Stadium de Toulouse.

In their last three Ligue 1 home contests, this team have netted a combined six goals, six more than in their opening two games played in Toulouse.

Discipline has been an issue for Jens Berthel Askou’s men in the top flight this season, as they average the second-most fouls per match in the competition (15.7).

Toulouse can extend their Ligue 1 home unbeaten run versus Rennes on Sunday to five matches, last beating them in Toulouse in 2025 (2-1).

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

A campaign that began with so much promise has deteriorated for Stade Rennais, who have struggled to find consistency this month.

Franck Haise’s men are on a five-match winless run across all competitions, having begun 2026-27 unbeaten in their first five competitive fixtures.

A 3-1 loss at NEC in Europa League action on Thursday has them narrowly above the knockout stage line in that competition.

In November, they have netted a goal or fewer in each of their competitive games, while conceding a combined six times in their last three competitive outings.

Away from home, Rennes have really been exposed defensively in the league, conceding a combined 14 goals in their last four domestic matches as the visitors.

Les Rouge et Noirs are second in the league regarding expected goals, though they have conceded more penalties than anyone in the competition so far (five).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Loic Cousin

Toulouse may be without Mark McKenzie, who suffered a hamstring strain in their last match, while Aron Donnum is eligible to return from his suspension.

Jacen Russell-Rowe netted for them in the opening half at Lens, his third of the Ligue 1 campaign, tied with Thomas Jorgensen for second on the team.

A minor knock has Valentin Rongier questionable in this outing for Rennes, while Adrien Thomasson will miss the match with a red-card suspension.

Boulaye Dia scored in their draw at arch-rivals Lorient last Sunday, putting him up to six in the league this season, one fewer than last season’s leading goalscorer in Ligue 1, Esteban Lepaul.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Diallo, Koumbassa, Nicolaisen, Tape; Jorgensen, Casseres, Sigur, Russell-Rowe; Vignolo, Tengstedt

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Reynolds, Cresswell, Oliveira, Rouault; Cisse; Al-Taamari, Blas, Camara; Dia, Lepaul

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Rennes

As much as they have struggled of late, we believe Rennes' firepower will be sharper this weekend and punish a Toulouse backline that is far from reassuring defensively.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.