Chelsea are understood to be monitoring Boca Juniors centre-back Facundo Herrera after the defender’s swift emergence in South American football.

The 20-year-old, known in Argentina as ‘Jagger’ because of his likeness to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, has made remarkable strides over the last four months.

After making his senior bow in August, the former captain of Boca’s reserve side swiftly established himself in the first team and helped the club win the Copa Sudamericana in Barranquilla last week.

Herrera impressed in the 2-0 final triumph over Atletico Mineiro, completing 56 of 58 passes and recording nine clearances as Boca kept a clean sheet.

Chelsea 'face European competition' for Herrera

© Iconsport / Alejandro Pagni

Argentine publications El Crack Deportivo and Clarin via Sport Witness report that Chelsea scouts are closely assessing Herrera's physical and technical progress as part of the club’s continuing recruitment drive in South America.

The 1.80m right-footer has earned plaudits for his speed, aerial strength and composure when playing through the opposition’s press from the back.

Herrera showed his eye for a decisive moment on October 25 by scoring his first senior goal with a late winner against Independiente that secured Boca's place at the top of the annual league standings.

The youngster's growing standing has attracted praise from some of Argentina’s most respected figures: Boca's record appearance-maker Roberto Mouzo has likened him to 1978 World Cup winner Alberto Tarantini, while Oscar Ruggeri has called on national team manager Lionel Scaloni to give him senior minutes straight away.

Chelsea are not the only club following the youngster. Barcelona are reportedly seeking scouting reports ahead of January, while Benfica, Borussia Dortmund and Porto have also been linked with him.

Why Boca Juniors are determined to resist European interest

© Iconsport / Alejandro Pagni

Despite increasing interest from England and elsewhere in Europe, a move to prise Herrera away from La Bombonera in 2027 is unlikely to be straightforward.

Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme is determined to keep the heart of his trophy-winning squad together as the club prepare for next year's Copa Libertadores.

Head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has also told the board he wants the defender to stay, praising his strength in one-on-one duels and his willingness to learn from more experienced team-mates.

Boca have yet to receive a formal offer or begin transfer talks, putting the club in a strong position to resist early approaches while Herrera continues to develop in Buenos Aires.