Hoping to create some separation in the top half of the Scottish Premiership table, Dundee United will welcome St Johnstone to Tannadice Park on Saturday.

The Tangerines could make it nine games unbeaten this weekend, while the Saints are keen to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Jim Goodwin's Dundee Utd have proven immensely resilient this term, and arrive full of confidence having lost just once on home turf in the league this term.

Adding to that feeling is the fact the Tangerines thrashed Hibernian 4-0 on the road last Saturday, thanks to a brace from Zachary Sapsford and second-half efforts from Lyall Cameron and Jesse Randall.

That victory has Goodwin's side fifth in the Scottish Premiership table with 20 points from their 13 matches, a tally that sees them three clear of city rivals Dundee in seventh having played one game fewer.

United will be aiming to distance themselves from the bottom half this weekend, though it is notable they have drawn as many matches as they have won in 2026-27, including three of their last five games.

The hosts have also kept just one clean sheet in their last five outings, conceding six goals in the process.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Simo Valakari's St Johnstone are feeling the pressure from their rivals, and face a tough test to stay in the top half this weekend.

The Saints were downed 2-1 by Falkirk last Saturday, falling two goals behind and only pulling one back late on through Josh Campbell.

That defeat brought a three-game unbeaten run to an end, and means that Valakari's side arrive having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their six most recent clashes.

Currently six with 17 points after 14 games, St Johnstone will be looking over their shoulder given they are level with Dundee and just three points ahead of Aberdeen, Hibernian and 10th-placed St Mirren.

Knowing that they are at risk of dropping down into the bottom six, fans of the visitors will be concerned after seeing their team score the fewest goals of any team in the top half (18).

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Dundee Utd will be without attacking midfielder Neil Farrugia due to a groin injury, while versatile wide man Will Ferry is dealing with a muscle issue.

In their absence, Jesse Randall and Daniel Bennie look set to support striker Zachary Sapsford up top on Saturday.

As for St Johnstone, they are missing centre-back Morgan Boyes, who has a calf injury to contend with, though Danny Finlayson and Bozo Mikulic should be on hand to start at the heart of the visitors' defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, winger Unax Alvarez has a calf injury of his own, and attacking midfielder Jamie Gullan is sidelined due to a groin problem.

With that in mind, Josh Fowler should lead the line this weekend, flanked by Taylor Steven and Kai Fotheringham.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Clubotaru; Cameron, Tait, Iqbal; Randall, Sapsford, Bennie

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Finlayson, Mikulic, Alic; Cotterill, Holt, Campbell; Steven, Fowler, Fotheringham

We say: Dundee United 2-1 St Johnstone

Dundee United have been commendably resilient in recent weeks, though their ability to come out on top has been inconsistent.

However, St Johnstone will be feeling the pressure from their rivals this weekend, and after failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches, could lose once again on Saturday.

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