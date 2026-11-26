SBV Excelsior host SC Telstar at Stadion Woudestein in Rotterdam in round 14 of the 2026-27 Eredivisie on Saturday with kick-off at 3.30pm GMT.

Excelsior and Telstar drew 2-2 at BUKO Stadion on November 1, 2025 and again at Stadion Woudestein on January 17, 2026, but the Kralingers now sit 13th on 14 points, four clear of the relegation play-off place that De Witte Leeuwen occupy on 10.

Match preview

Ruben den Uil's Excelsior ended a run of five straight league defeats with a 3-2 win at Feyenoord on November 21, their first league victory at De Kuip since 1980.

After Givairo Read gave Feyenoord a lead on two minutes, Mario Dominguez levelled on six, Irakli Yegoian scored a penalty on 40 and Casper Widell headed in from a corner on 58.

Jan Plug, who is on loan from Feyenoord, turned the ball into his own net on 67 minutes, but the visitors held on, and Aymen Sliti, another Feyenoord loanee, played 78 minutes.

Excelsior had 10 points from their first five games, including a 4-0 win at Cambuur on the opening day, then took one point from the next seven.

The low point came on November 1, when Twente won 9-0 at Woudestein, the heaviest league defeat in the club's history, with Nesto Groen sent off after five minutes.

A 1-0 home loss to Go Ahead Eagles on November 7 left Excelsior without a league goal in four games, and they had conceded 20 times in five league matches before the Feyenoord win, leaving a goal difference of -12 from 13 games.

© Iconsport / ANP

Henk Brugge, in his first permanent head coach job after succeeding Anthony Correia in May, has Telstar 16th on the Eredivisie table with 10 points from two wins, four draws and seven defeats, with 19 goals scored and 28 conceded.

Telstar went ahead after 16 minutes against PEC Zwolle on November 21 through a Simon Graves own goal, but Dylan Mbayo scored twice before half time and Ibrahim Cissoko added a third after a poor back pass from Gabi Caschili.

That 3-1 home defeat means Telstar have gone 17 matches without beating Zwolle in all competitions, and Brugge admitted afterwards that his side may have played the better football but defended badly at key moments.

Telstar have scored in each of their last six league games, 14 goals in all, but they conceded 16 across those matches, including a 4-2 win over Utrecht and 2-2 draws with ADO Den Haag and at Fortuna Sittard.

The defence is the problem at BUKO Stadion, where Telstar have conceded 20 goals in seven league games this season.

Away from Velsen-Zuid, Telstar have taken one point from their last three league trips, losing 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar and 3-2 at Go Ahead Eagles before the 2-2 draw at Fortuna Sittard, and Tyrone Owusu leads the team with five goals this season.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

SBV Excelsior form (all competitions):

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Telstar form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Excelsior have no reported injuries or suspensions, with Groen available again after serving his ban by missing the Go Ahead Eagles game and the trip to Feyenoord.

Sliti, who has three league goals, feared a bruised or broken thumb after Netherlands Under-21s duty on November 17 but started at De Kuip, so Alireza Jahanbakhsh and David Garden remain options from the bench.

Noah Naujoks is back in the midfield after a long injury absence and started alongside Lennard Hartjes, who has suffered three cruciate ligament tears in his career, two of them at Excelsior.

Telstar have no confirmed absentees, with Gerald Alders and Rui Mendes both returning from injury as substitutes against Zwolle, on 57 and 84 minutes respectively, even though some previews still list them as out or doubtful.

Nokkvi Thorisson and Jeff Hardeveld, who both came on after 57 minutes against Zwolle, are options to start in attack.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Bos, Plug, Widell, Meissen; Naujoks, Hartjes, Yegoian; Sliti, Dominguez, Thorsteinsson

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Peersman, Soualhia, Valk, Caschili; Rossen, Ahmed; Martha, Owusu, Demircan; Brouwer

We say: SBV Excelsior 2-1 Telstar

Excelsior showed at Feyenoord that the goals have returned, with a side that had scored once in five league games finding the net three times against the division's second-highest scoring attack, including a Widell header from a corner and a Dominguez finish after a midfield giveaway.

Telstar have scored in six straight league games, so a clean sheet is unlikely for an Excelsior defence that has conceded 31 times in 13 matches, but Telstar have taken one point from their last three away games and let in 20 goals in seven home league games, which suggests their backline will struggle with Dominguez and Sliti.

The counter-argument is the 9-0 Twente result, yet that came with Groen sent off after five minutes, while the draws in both meetings last season show Telstar can score at Woudestein, so Excelsior should edge a match in which both sides concede.

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