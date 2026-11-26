Le Mans FC host Lille OSC at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Patrick Videira’s promoted side 10 points behind Davide Ancelotti’s third-placed visitors.

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The clubs have not met in the league since April 24, 2010, when Lille won 2-1 at Le Mans, and their most recent meeting at this ground was a 4-2 Lille win in the Coupe de France on January 6, 2018, settled by Thiago Mendes in the 90+5th minute.

Match preview

Le Mans are 13th in the Ligue 1 standing in their first campaign since 2009-10, with 11 points from 11 games (two wins, five draws and four defeats), 15 goals scored and 21 conceded.

Their season turned on Sunday, November 22, when they recovered from 2-0 down at half time to win 3-2 at Marseille, with Louis Mafouta’s free kick on 70 minutes, Erwan Colas’s equaliser on 84 and Jean Vercruysse’s finish at 90+5, which Rayan Bamba set up.

It was Le Mans’ first away win of the season, and Mafouta had a penalty saved by Jeffrey De Lange after Ulisses Garcia handled before Colas drew them level, and Videira had told his players it might be destiny, since their first wins in National and Ligue 2 had come at Sochaux and Saint-Etienne.

The weakness is at the back, because Le Mans have conceded in all 11 league games without a clean sheet, yet all four of their goals in the last two matches, against Monaco and Marseille, arrived from the 70th minute onwards.

Stade Marie-Marvingt has not been a fortress, as Le Mans have won one of five home league games (D3 L1), the win being a 2-1 victory over Lorient on September 19 and the defeat a 3-0 loss to Toulouse on October 16 in which they managed one shot on target.

Mafouta has scored five of Le Mans’ 15 league goals, one of them a penalty, and Colas has added two in the two games since returning from 70 days out with a recurring back problem, including the 89th-minute equaliser against Monaco on November 8.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lille are third with 21 points from 11 games (six wins, three draws and two defeats) and a goal difference of +6, in their first season under Ancelotti, who took over on June 1 from Bruno Genesio, now the Marseille head coach.

The foundation is a defence that has conceded eight goals, the fewest in Ligue 1, and kept five clean sheets.

The attack scores about 1.3 goals per game, 14 in 11 matches, and 40-year-old Olivier Giroud has three league goals and two assists, including the late winner against Lens on October 30.

Lille were beaten 1-0 by Lyon at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on November 21, only their second league defeat of the season, and lost centre-back Tanguy Nianzou to a muscle injury in the game.

They responded on Wednesday, November 25 by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League despite having 35 per cent of the possession, with Ayase Ueda levelling on 62 minutes after Dayot Upamecano’s 15th-minute header and Aleksandar Pavlovic turning Ethan Mbappe’s rebound into his own net on 65, for Lille’s first win in the league phase after one draw and three defeats.

Before the international break Lille won 2-1 at Rennes on November 8 to move second, two points behind Paris Saint-Germain, and the Lyon defeat is the only league result since then.

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

Le Mans are without Adil Bourabaa, who has three league goals and injured his ankle on his first Algeria call-up, and defender Djibril Sidibe, the former Everton and Monaco full-back who has a foot injury and is not expected back before January.

Midfielder Martin Rossignol is a doubt, while captain Samuel Yohou recovered in time to play at Marseille after a head knock against Monaco, and Colas has to be managed after his back trouble returned in the week before that game.

Videira has used a 3-1-4-2 against Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, and the two Marseille changes at 63 minutes, Colas for Dame Gueye and Vercruysse for Antoine Rabillard, are the places where he could make a decision after both substitutes scored.

Lille are without Nianzou, who is expected to be out for several weeks, Tiago Santos, who has missed every game since matchweek 7 with a serious knee injury, and Hamza Igamane, who has not played this season because of a knee problem.

Ueda is fit after returning from a foot injury that kept him out for more than 30 days, and he played 76 minutes against Bayern, while Ethan Mbappe came back from a three-match UEFA suspension in the same game.

Ancelotti must decide how much to rotate three days after Bayern, with Auxerre at home on December 5 and Stuttgart away on December 9 to follow, and Goffi, who replaced Nianzou against Bayern, is likely to keep his place.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Bamba, Yohou, Voyer; Bretelle, Buades, Traore, Rabillard, Calodat; Mafouta, Gueye

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Goffi, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Verdonk; Mukau, Bentaleb, Andre; Mbappe, Ueda, Haraldsson

We say: Le Mans 1-2 Lille

Lille should score because Le Mans have conceded in all 11 league games and have not kept a clean sheet, while Lille have kept five in 11 and have the individual quality, through Ueda, Mbappe and Giroud, to find at least two goals against a back three that has shipped 21.

The hosts will still get one, because all four of their goals in the last two games came from the 70th minute onwards, Mafouta has five this season, and Lille conceded to a corner header against Bayern, which puts Calodat’s delivery and Mafouta’s free-kick threat in play.

Lille’s margin is narrowed by a short week and a patched-up back line, with Nianzou and Santos missing and Goffi filling in, and Le Mans have lost only one of their five home league games, so a 1-0 or 2-0 away win looks less likely than a closer finish.

The head-to-head history warns against too much confidence, as the 2018 Coupe de France tie at this ground was level at 2-2 after 29 minutes before Lille won 4-2, but this Lille defence is the best in the division and should prove too organised to concede more than once.

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