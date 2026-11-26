Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo could return to first-team action before Christmas.

Dasilva has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury while playing for Brentford’s B team in a Premier League Cup game against Wycombe Wanderers Under-21s in August.

Milambo, meanwhile, has not played first-team football since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing the Netherlands Under-21s in October 2025.

Dasilva and Milambo stepped up their recoveries with valuable minutes in Brentford B’s 2-1 win over Hull City on Sunday, with the latter scoring the opening goal at Wheatsheaf Park.

© Imago / Action Plus

Brentford set for double injury boost

While the pair remain unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United, Andrews was able to offer a positive update when asked whether the duo could return before Christmas.

“Yeah, that would certainly be the plan,” Andrews told reporters in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“We have a few games before then. They played 45 minutes the other night in the B team game. They both played well and came through the game well.

“They’re building the fitness level that’s needed to come into the first-team space, but they’re training with us pretty consistently. They’ve been in and out to be ready for the B team game.

“They’ll continue that over the next week or two and then hopefully they can gatecrash the first-team squad.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Thiago to miss Man United clash through suspension

In regard to other absentees, Brentford are unable to call upon the injured quartet of Nathan Collins, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Kaye Furo.

Meanwhile, striker Igor Thiago will serve the second game of a three-match ban after being sent off in the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

Those available will be looking to build on Brentford’s impressive 4-0 win over Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, which lifted the club up to sixth spot in the Premier League table.