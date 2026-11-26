Stuttgart will host rivals Eintracht Frankfurt at MHPArena for a crucial showdown in the race for the Bundesliga table's European places on Saturday.

Die Roten are looking for a third win in four top-flight games, while Die Adler could make it four victories from five matches across all competitions, and fans should take advantage of the Sky Bet welcome offer for this finely-poised clash.

Match preview

Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart endured a surprisingly poor start to the campaign, losing three of their first four Bundesliga outings, including a 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in their opener.

However, Die Roten have bounced back ahead of this contest, beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on October 31 before downing European hopefuls Werder Bremen 1-0 a week later.

Currently eighth with 13 points from 10 games, Hoeness's side are back in the fight for continental football as they vie to chase down sixth-placed Werder, who are five points in front.

That being said, Stuttgart were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Schalke 04 last time out in the Bundesliga, before losing 2-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

On the other hand, Die Roten collected four points from a possible six against Frankfurt last term, and they will be optimistic about securing another positive result on Saturday after keeping three clean sheets during their last four domestic games.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Jan Woitas/dpa

Meanwhile, Adi Hutter's Frankfurt seem to have found their feet in recent weeks after a mixed opening to the season, and arrive with hopes of putting pressure on the top six.

Die Adler overcame Hoffenheim 1-0 last Saturday, m arking their third win in four games thanks to striker Jonathan Burkardt's 25th-minute effort.

That victory has Hutter's side seventh in the Bundesliga table with 15 points, a tally that sees them three behind sixth-placed Werder.

Frankfurt will also be buoyed buy the fact they are now unbeaten in four matches across all competitions, not to mention that the visitors have netted nine goals over that stretch.

However, fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous considering Die Adler have conceded more often than any other team in the top nine (20 goals), making them the only side in the top eight with a negative goal difference (minus four).

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Stuttgart boss Hoeness has a fit squad to choose from this weekend, so Ramon Hendriks and Jeff Chabot should start at the heart of his defence, flanked by Finn Jeltsch and Maximilian Mittelstadt.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ermedin Demirovic looks set to lead the line, supported by a trio of Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich.

As for Frankfurt, they are missing striker Jessic Ngankam due to a groin injury, while attacking midfielder Can Uzun is a doubt as he deals with a bout of illness.

If the latter is unavailable, then a four-man unit of Ritsu Doan, Noel Aseko-Nkili, Raphael Onyedika and Fares Chaibi are likely to operate in the centre of the park.

Further forward, a strike partnership of Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib will be hoping to fire the visitors to victory on Saturday.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Jeltsch, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Promel, Spalt; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Knauff, Koch, Brassier, Baum; Doan, Aseko-Nkili, Onyedika, Chaibi; Burkardt, Ebnoutalib

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Stuttgart may have failed to win either of their last two games, but they are unbeaten in four domestic matches having kept three clean sheets in that run.

Regardless of the result, expect a close encounter considering that Frankfurt have not tasted defeat in any of their past four outings, winning three times in the process.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.