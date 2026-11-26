Bayern Munich will hope to arrest their troubles by getting the better of hosts Hamburger SV at Volksparkstadion on Saturday and reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians are second with 22 points in the league, so they will need Borussia Dortmund to avoid winning in order to climb to first, whereas the home side are 12th with 12 points.

Match preview

Hamburger's campaign has been positive, especially as they have taken three more points after 10 matchweeks this season than they did at the same stage in 2025-26.

The club did lose 4-0 against Werder Bremen on November 22, and a defeat on the weekend could leave them just two points above the bottom three.

Head coach Daniel Thioune will be alarmed that his side have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, with the club scoring five goals while conceding on 12 occasions.

The Green-Whites' next task is to get the better of Bayern for the first time since July 2011, a period in which they suffered 17 defeats and drew three times.

HSV's record as hosts has been commendable this term considering they have triumphed in three of their five league outings at Volksparkstadion, though they were beaten twice in that stretch.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn/ Alamy

Bayern are in the unusual position of having to bounce back from a loss after Lille won 2-1 against them in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That was Vincent Kompany's second game on the touchline following his collapse in October, but his first match back was hardly better, with his side drawing 1-1 with FC Koln on November 20.

The visitors are only two points behind first-placed Borussia Dortmund, but with numerous injuries throughout the squad, there are fears that the gap could widen.

Injuries and form are not the only problems plaguing the champions, whose hierarchy have come under fire for their handling of Jamal Musiala's health situation, prompting Joshua Kimmich to speak up in support of the attacker.

Nevertheless, it should not be forgotten that the Bavarians have scored 30 goals in 10 top-flight games, while only Dortmund have conceded fewer goals (10).

Bayern's defeat against Lille was their first in any competition this campaign, and it was also their first away defeat, with the visitors having won six and drawn three of their first nine away fixtures of the season.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

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Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

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Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Hamburger midfielder Nicolai Remberg has been ruled out for the rest of the season, meaning the hosts may have to rely upon Nicolas Capaldo in the middle of the pitch.

With striker Yussuf Poulsen unavailable, Patson Daka will be expected to lead the line, and he may be supported by Fabio Vieira.

Bayern will be without Harry Kane for months due to an ankle injury, and to make matters worse, Michael Olise is a doubt.

Luis Diaz should be ready to feature in some capacity on the weekend, though he faces the prospect of playing in a forward line led by natural midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Aleksandar Pavlovic played in an advanced role against Lille due to injuries in attack, but he should be able to return to a deeper role alongside Kimmich.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Nandja, Bornauw, Omari; El Ouahdi, Adeline, Capaldo, Gronbaek, Wolfe; Daka, Vieira

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Ito; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Diaz, Karl, Brown; Laimer

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Bayern Munich

Hamburger may never have a better opportunity than now to take points from Bayern, who have several key absentees.

However, Bayern still boast immense quality in their squad, and they should still be able to come out on top, even if the match is far from straightforward.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.