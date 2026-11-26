FC Koln will be looking to end their five-game winless run in the Bundesliga when they welcome newly promoted Elversberg to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday afternoon.

The Billy Goats will take confidence from their impressive draw against Bayern Munich, while the visitors arrive having lost five of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Match preview

Frustration has been a recurring theme throughout Koln’s first 10 league games, with Rene Wagner’s side sitting just three points clear of the bottom three despite losing only four times.

Several sides above them in the table have suffered more defeats, but Koln’s joint-high number of draws has prevented them from making a serious push up the Bundesliga standings.

However, their 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last Friday night was certainly one point worth celebrating.

The Billy Goats ended their six-match losing run against the bruised German champions, and allowed Borussia Dortmund to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga.

Buoyed by that performance, Koln will now be targeting their first league victory since early October, which would bring an end to their five-game winless run in the competition.

The hosts will be further encouraged by the fact they won three of their six home games across all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals along the way.

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Since collecting seven points from their opening four Bundesliga matches, Elversberg have begun to discover just how difficult life in Germany’s top flight can be.

Representing a town with a population of around 13,000, the newly promoted side were always likely to face an uphill battle against German football’s biggest clubs.

Their recent form has underlined the scale of that challenge, with Elversberg suffering five defeats in their last seven matches across all competitions.

On a slight positive note, all but one of those losses have come by a single-goal margin - a stat which shows just how competitive the Black and Whites have been.

That narrow pattern continued in their most recent games, as Vincent Wagner’s side endured a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund before losing 1-0 to Freiburg last Saturday.

Despite that latest setback, Wagner believes his men delivered their best defensive performance of the season, restricting Freiburg to just one shot on target.

Results may have dipped, but the supporters have continued to show their backing, with around 5,000 expected to make the trip to Cologne - almost 40% of the entire population of the town.

Meanwhile, Wagner has already hinted that the club could explore the January transfer market, with sporting director Christian Weber understood to have a recruitment plan in mind.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

FC Koln form (all competitions):

Elversberg Bundesliga form:

Elversberg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Koln have one or two selection concerns heading into Saturday’s clash, mainly regarding the availability of Ragnar Ache.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the start of October and, despite returning to training five weeks ago, is yet to make an appearance.

Head coach Wagner described Ache as “fit, training and eager”, although his lack of match action continues to leave a big question mark around his name.

Fellow striker Thijs Dallinga is a more definite absentee, having been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn cruciate ligament.

This means that Wagner could turn to either Marius Bulter or Malek El Mala to lead the attacking efforts alongside Said El Mala.

There are also concerns over captain and goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe, who landed awkwardly during last Friday’s draw with Bayern Munich and missed training on Monday and Tuesday due to back pain.

Veteran keeper Ron-Robert Zieler could replace him, though it is worth noting that the 2014 World Cup winner has not tasted competitive action in a little over 12 months.

When it comes to Elversberg, the visitors are almost injury-free, with the exception of Nicholas Mickelson, who returned from international duty with a knee problem.

There are also slight doubts over the availability of Lasse Gunther and Nicolas Kristof, who are both struggling with colds.

Noah Darvich, who is suffering from muscular problems, is a doubt and a decision over his availability could be made as late as Saturday morning.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Zieler; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Krauss; Sebulonsen, Okon-Engstler, Sosa; Maina, Moore; Bulter, S. El Mala

Elversberg possible starting lineup:

Kristof; Gyamerah, Pinckert, Rohr, Gunther; Keidel, Poreba; Petkov, Onyeka, Krattenmacher; Mokwa

We say: FC Koln 2-1 Elversberg

Everything points to a close game in Cologne, with the hosts performing well on home soil and the visitors seeing most of their games determined by single-goal margins.

Koln will be buoyed by their result against Bayern Munich and we are backing their momentum to continue with a narrow win over a plucky and dangerous Elversberg side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.