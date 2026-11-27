Auxerre will try to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone as they wrap up November by welcoming Marseille to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday.

After 11 matchdays, the Burgundy club sit 15th in the Ligue 1 table, drawing Monaco 1-1 the last time out, with OM currently in fifth following to a 3-2 defeat at Le Mans.

Match preview

After a rough start to the 2026-27 campaign, it appears as though Auxerre are doing just enough to get by domestically.

Will Still’s men lost their first three matches of this top-flight season, but have since collected points in six of their last eight league fixtures.

That has them just a point above Strasbourg who are in the relegation playoff spot heading into matchday 12 with Auxerre just three points above Angers, who are in the last automatic relegation position.

So far this season AJA have yet to lose a Ligue 1 fixture when netting the opening goal, with their draw versus Monaco last week being the first time they dropped points in that position.

They lead the league regarding fouls per match (16.1) while allowing the joint-most goals in this competition after 11 matchdays (25).

AJA have points in three of their last four Ligue 1 fixtures at home, with their last win at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps occuring in September against Brest (2-1).

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille will hope their late collapse against Le Mans serves as a temporary speed bump and a wake-up call going forward.

Bruno Genesio’s side bounced back well in midweek, defeating Levski Sofia 1-0 in Europa League action, putting them into the knockout places in that competition.

Clean sheets like the one they collected on Thursday have been rare for OM in Ligue 1, as they have conceded a 2.40 xG average following their defeat to Le Mans in the top flight.

Fortunately, they are balancing that out with plenty of goals, averaging the second-most goals per game in Ligue 1 (2.2) heading into matchday 12.

After 11 matchdays, only three points currently separate them from the top three and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Les Olympiens will seek a third successive triumph versus Auxerre in this competition, having won both Ligue 1 meetings against them last season 1-0.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Both Bryan Okoh and Assane Diousse will miss this match for Auxerre as they recover from cruciate ligament tears, while Sekou Fofana has a groin strain and Danny Loader is questionable with an ankle injury.

Romain Faivre scored their only goal on matchday 11, the second of the campaign for the man currently on loan from Bournemouth.

At Marseille, Derek Cornelius is still recovering from a hip problem, Emerson Palmieri is questionable with a knee injury and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is questionable because of an illness.

Amine Gouiri scored the winner in their Europa League victory on Thursday, becoming the first OM player to net in five successive competitive fixtures since Florian Thauvin in 2018, while he and Igor Paixao scored in their defeat to Le Mans.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Diomande, Tuanzebe, Siwe; Senaya, Ahamada, Danois, Oppegard; Faivre, Lascary; Archer

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia; Kamissoko, Nnadi; Gomes, Maupay, Paixao; Gouiri

We say: Auxerre 2-3 Marseille

These are two of the most inconsistent defensive units in the league, and in a match which could be wide open for that reason, we believe the quality of the visitors, who have fared well in those kinds of matches this season, will enable them to prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.