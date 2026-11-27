Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly facing a fee of at least €80m (£67m) if they are to tempt teenage defender Joane Gadou away from Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old French centre-back has made a swift breakthrough in Germany after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for €20m (£16.8m) last summer.

Dortmund believe they have found another exceptional prospect with the potential to make his mark on the international stage, and his estimated market value has reportedly already risen by 40% to €28m (£23.5m) according to Sport Witness.

The former Paris Saint-Germain academy player, recently linked with Liverpool, is under contract for the long term and has no release clause, leaving the Bundesliga club firmly in control of his future.

Joane Gadou 'impresses' against Arsenal in Champions League audition

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

The leading Premier League clubs are likely to have stepped up their interest after Gadou delivered a commendable performance in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Viktor Gyokeres put the hosts ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, but Gadou supplied the match’s defining moment in the 55th minute, earning Dortmund a valuable point.

The teenager surged forward from his own half, fended off two Arsenal challenges and played a decisive pass for Maximilian Beier to equalise.

In his 89 minutes in North London, Gadou also made four clearances and completed 19 of his 22 passes, drawing warm praise from head coach Niko Kovac.

"We signed him because he is composed in possession and can contribute going forward," Kovac said. "He can break the lines and regularly create chances for the strikers. He is also very quick with the ball. It was a truly impressive performance.”

Why are Dortmund unfazed by a potential bidding war?

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

Bild via Sport Witness reports that Dortmund will not consider offers below four times the €20m (£16.8m)they paid Salzburg only months ago.

The club’s firm position is intended to discourage bids in January as Kovac's side aim to retain their key players for the second half of the 2026-27 campaign.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are not the only clubs linked with the Frenchman: former side Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested.