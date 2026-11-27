Manchester United could be handed a significant opportunity to strengthen their attack in January, with one of Mauricio Pochettino’s leading striker targets potentially now available.

AS Monaco are said to be 'desperate' to sell former Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as they look to balance their books, potentially opening the door for the Red Devils to reignite their interest.

Monaco ready to sell Man Utd target Folarin Balogun in January

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United are expected to prioritise three positions during the winter transfer window, with a new centre-forward, left-back and centre-back reportedly on Pochettino’s wishlist.

Balogun is among the strikers under consideration, with the new Man Utd manager already familiar with the USA international from their time together with the national team. The forward was arguably Pochettino’s star player at the 2026 World Cup.

United could have an opportunity to make their move after journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, claimed the Ligue 1 side need to sell either Balogun or midfielder Lamine Camara in January to balance their finances.

“Monaco desperately have to sell and will have to lose one of Balogun or Camara in January,” he said.

Balogun came close to joining Everton in the summer, even travelling to Merseyside on deadline day before the proposed transfer collapsed. The Toffees could revisit their interest, although Jacobs suggested the race for his signature could be wide open.

United are also considering other options, including Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but a January move for the former is considered extremely difficult.

Balogun, meanwhile, has scored twice in nine appearances across all competitions since returning from an injury that initially contributed to his failed Everton move.

Can United afford to sign Folarin Balogun?

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United's reported transfer budget of less than £50m remains a significant obstacle, particularly with Pochettino also keen to strengthen at left-back and centre-back.

Monaco's willingness to sell could improve United's negotiating position, but it does not necessarily mean Balogun would represent a bargain. The club must also consider whether he is the right option to provide the immediate goals required.

Benjamin Sesko's persistent shin injury and Joshua Zirkzee's uncertain future have increased the need for another centre-forward, but Balogun's return of just two goals in nine games hardly makes him a guaranteed solution.

If Monaco are prepared to accept a relatively modest fee, United should seriously consider the opportunity.

However, with several positions requiring attention and limited funds available, Pochettino cannot afford to spend a significant proportion of his January budget on another forward who arrives with questions over his current form.