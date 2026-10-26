Everton transfer news: Balogun linked with January Monaco exit, Toffees still interested?

Questions are emerging at AS Monaco over Ansu Fati and Folarin Balogun, with departures possible in the next winter transfer window.

After an excellent start to the season, AS Monaco are beginning to slow down in Ligue 1.

Held to a 1-1 draw by Lille on Sunday, Monaco have now gone three matches without a win, following their 1-0 defeat at Lorient and a 2-2 draw with Toulouse. It is a small setback, leaving them third ahead of tonight’s match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon (7.30pm UK time).

Beyond the results, L’Equipe reports that Monaco are facing two questions after the Lille game. The first concerns Ansu Fati’s fresh injury. The former Barcelona prospect, who had already missed the first seven matches of the season with a calf problem, is reportedly suffering with his hamstring.

Is a Balogun departure inevitable in the winter window?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Filipe Luis has still not started the USA international, who has played only 71 minutes so far.

‘Balo remains a very important player,’ the Brazilian manager has nonetheless insisted. However, Monaco must sell this winter and it appears likely that Balogun will leave, given his lack of game time and his estimated market value of £42.5m (€50m).

Everton had been close to signing Balogun on deadline day in a deal reportedly worth £39m (€46m), but the player backed out.

The Premier League club remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, having reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over Marcus Rashford, so they could yet return for the USA international in January.

Fresh injury for Ansu Fati raises questions

© Imago / Buzzi

The newspaper therefore asks: ‘Can the Spaniard really be seen as added value in the long term?’ Signed permanently from Barcelona this summer for £9.4m (€11m), Fati continues to raise doubts over his physical condition and his ability to become a useful long-term addition.

After ending the Paul Pogba gamble this summer, Monaco are starting to ask questions about Fati. However, they will struggle to recoup their summer investment. The other question concerns Balogun, who decided against joining Everton this summer and has played only four matches this season.

The same should apply to Mika Biereth, who is completely out of the picture this season. He was not even in Monaco’s squad to face Lille on Sunday. After being one of the busiest clubs at the end of the summer window, Monaco should therefore be a major player in the next winter window.