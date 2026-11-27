Liverpool have received encouraging news regarding Víctor Munoz after the winger suffered a worrying knee injury against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish winger was forced off following a heavy collision during the first half of the 3-0 win, with the initial images raising fears of a potentially serious problem.

However, early tests have reportedly suggested that the injury is not as bad as first feared, offering Reds boss Andoni Iraola some welcome relief ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday afternoon.

What is the latest on Victor Munoz's injury?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Munoz suffered the injury after his knee became caught during a strong collision with a Brugge player inside the opposition penalty area.

The incident prompted immediate concern among his teammates, with a stretcher brought onto the pitch to assist the winger. However, he eventually managed to leave the field under his own steam, accompanied by Dominik Szoboszlai.

It initially appeared particularly concerning, but subsequent tests have provided a more positive indication of the extent of the damage.

According to reports from Spain, the initial assessment suggests that Munoz has suffered a 'severe' blow to his knee rather than a serious injury. Definitive confirmation is still pending, but the early indications are encouraging.

Iraola also offered a cautiously optimistic assessment after the match.

"He felt a lot of pain at the moment, but by the end of the match he was feeling better. I hope it's nothing important," the Liverpool coach said.

A welcome boost for Andoni Iraola?

© Iconsport / BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

Although it remains unclear whether Munoz will be fit for this weekend's Merseyside derby, the initial diagnosis is certainly reassuring for Iraola.

The severity of the collision and the sight of the stretcher initially suggested that Liverpool could be facing a significant injury setback, potentially ruling the winger out for an extended period.

Instead, the early tests indicate that the problem may be limited to a heavy blow, although the club will understandably wait for definitive confirmation before making any decisions on his availability.

With a major fixture approaching, Muñoz's potential involvement would be a welcome boost, but avoiding a serious injury is the most important outcome at this stage.