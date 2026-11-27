Rayan Cherki made a strong impression on Jeffinho during their time together at Olympique Lyonnais in 2023. Appearing as a guest on the Charla Podcast, the Brazilian forward first praised the technical qualities of the current Manchester City player, before describing a much more divisive character.

'Rayan Cherki. What a player! He is a bit annoying, but he strikes the ball and drives it with both feet. He is very strong' - he explained.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Cherki 'dribbles and looks at the others'

Jeffinho then went on to explain what could bother him about the Frenchman. 'You can see it in the way he plays. He dribbles and looks at the others' - the Brazilian said, naming Bradley Barcola among the best players he has played alongside and liked.

The testimony becomes even more interesting when he discusses relationships within the Lyon dressing room.

According to Jeffinho, Cherki belonged to a fairly closed group that also included Corentin Tolisso, Alexandre Lacazette and Anthony Lopes. The Brazilian describes a 'small clique' of important players who stayed together a lot and, in his view, had real influence in the team.

At the time, Lyon's management had nevertheless denied the existence of a 'Lyonnais gang'.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Cherki had the strongest character in the Lyon group

Asked about the player with the most assertive temperament in this circle, Jeffinho naturally named Cherki.

He explained that the group 'weighed a little on the team', while not hiding that their attitude could sometimes annoy him. His testimony remains nuanced, however: with each criticism of the Frenchman's behaviour, the former Lyon player returns to his immense quality as a player.

Jeffinho also extended his judgement to Cherki's current situation at Manchester City. 'Cherki plays extremely well, but you also have to respect the others' - he said, before suggesting that his attitude could sometimes have a negative impact on his team.

A very personal view of the attacking midfielder, but one that above all sheds light on the relationships he observed in the Lyon dressing room.