Tottenham Hotspur have suffered another injury setback, with Savio expected to miss several weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem against Ipswich Town.

The Brazilian winger had only recently returned from a previous muscle injury before being forced off during last weekend's 2-0 victory in the Premier League.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi now faces the prospect of being without the winger for a significant period during a busy end to 2026.

Spurs injury latest: How long could Savio be out?

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Savio made his first appearance since the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on October 10th when he came off the bench against the Tractor Boys.

However, his return lasted only around 20 minutes, with the 22-year-old going down inside the opposition penalty area after an impressive run before being helped from the pitch by Tottenham's medical staff.

His exact recovery timeline has not yet been determined, but The Athletic report that he is now expected to miss several weeks. One source has even said Savio could miss all seven of Tottenham's remaining matches in 2026.

De Zerbi confirmed that the winger had suffered a recurrence of the same muscle injury, expressing his frustration at losing an important member of his squad.

"I'm very angry about that, because Savio is a crucial player for us," the Spurs boss said. "It's the same injury, and it is the worst thing from today."

Savio has endured a difficult start to life in north London following his summer move from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £85m. Despite scoring on his debut against Charlton Athletic, he has managed just seven appearances due to fitness problems.

Will Spurs dip into the transfer market in January?

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Tottenham already have significant attacking concerns, with Savio joining Mathys Tel, Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert on the injury list.

The north London outfit were already expected to explore the market for a new striker, but De Zerbi may now need to consider a more versatile forward capable of operating centrally and out wide.

That would help address the lack of options on the left flank, although Savio's absence could also create opportunities for academy graduate Luca Williams-Barnett.

The 18-year-old gem scored and assisted on his first Premier League start against Ipswich, offering De Zerbi an encouraging alternative.

However, with several attacking players unavailable and Savio potentially missing the remainder of the year, adding another forward in January would make sense.

Spurs need greater depth across their frontline, and a versatile signing could help address more than one problem at once.