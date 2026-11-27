Bruno Fernandes will be bidding to inspire Manchester United to a win over Brentford in Saturday's Premier League clash at OId Trafford.

Man United have not won in England's top flight since the end of August, and they currently sit down in 19th spot in the Premier League table.

Fernandes has scored four goals and registered two assists in 10 Premier League appearances during the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how Fernandes has performed against Brentford during his professional career, as the Portugal international prepares to face the Bees on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Brentford

Played: 9

Won: 6

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals: 1

Assists: 4

Fernandes has faced Brentford on nine occasions during his career, with all of those games taking place in the top flight of English football.

The attacker boasts a record of six wins, one draw and two defeats against the Bees, scoring once and registering four assists in the process.

In his first-ever appearance against Brentford, Fernandes provided two assists in a 3-1 success for Man United in January 2022, before scoring in the reverse game at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils recorded a 3-0 victory.

Fernandes has been unable to score against the Bees since May 2022, but he has provided assists in two of his last three appearances versus Brentford.

The Portuguese came up with an assist in a 2-1 win for Man United in the last game between the two sides in April 2026.

Fernandes has never lost at home to Brentford in the Premier League, helping the Red Devils to post five wins, so he will have a strong record to protect on Saturday afternoon.