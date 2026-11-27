Manchester United will be aiming to win for just the second time in the Premier League this season when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are 19th in the Premier League table, will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Brentford kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Brentford being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

Man United recorded a 2-1 win over Brentford in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign, and the Bees have never triumphed at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

How to watch Man United vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will not be available to watch in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app on Saturday evening.

UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One and run until 11:30pm.

What is at stake for Man United and Brentford?

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disastrous Premier League campaign to date for the 20-time English champions, who were thumped 4-0 at Liverpool last weekend.

The Red Devils are in a genuine relegation battle at this moment in time, and this is shaping up to be another incredibly difficult match against a talented Brentford outfit.

Man United were in Champions League action on Wednesday, and Mauricio Pochettino's side did put in a much-improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Sporting.

The Bees will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 win over Everton, and they currently sit sixth in the table, only one point off fifth-placed Bournemouth.

Brentford are bidding to win at Old Trafford for the first time in the Premier League, but they have triumphed in two of the last three matches between the two sides.