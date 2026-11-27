Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table on 36 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Deportivo are 12th in the division.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 105

Deportivo La Coruna wins: 22

Draws: 20

Barcelona wins: 63

Barcelona and Deportivo have locked horns on 105 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the former that leads the overall head-to-head record 63 wins to 22, while 20 of their encounters have ended all square.

Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in matches between Barcelona and Deportivo, having scored 20 times in this fixture while representing the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have scored 258 times against Deportivo, conceding 112, while they also comfortably lead the La Liga head-to-head 53 victories to Deportivo's 21.

Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have been won by Barcelona, including 4-0 and 4-2 successes during the 2017-18 La Liga campaign.

Deportivo do have a recent victory over Barcelona to their name, having posted a 2-1 win on home soil in March 2017, but they have only beaten Barcelona once since April 2008.

The Blue and Whites have twice enjoyed three-game winning runs against Barcelona throughout history - between October 2000 and October 2001, and then again between November 2002 and October 2003.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

Apr 29, 2018: Deportivo La Coruna 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2017: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2017: Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 15, 2016: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2016: Deportivo La Coruna 0-8 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2015: Barcelona 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

May 23, 2015: Barcelona 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Jan 18, 2015: Deportivo La Coruna 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 09, 2013: Barcelona 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2012: Deportivo La Coruna 4-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 29, 2018: Deportivo La Coruna 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 17, 2017: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Mar 12, 2017: Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 15, 2016: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2016: Deportivo La Coruna 0-8 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 12, 2015: Barcelona 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

May 23, 2015: Barcelona 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Jan 18, 2015: Deportivo La Coruna 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 09, 2013: Barcelona 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2012: Deportivo La Coruna 4-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

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