Barcelona are set to welcome Lamine Yamal back into their starting team for Sunday's La Liga contest with Deportivo La Coruna.

Yamal was not involved in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday due to an ankle issue that he sustained against Villarreal in La Liga last weekend.

However, the teenage superstar is set to return for Sunday's league fixture.

Yamal has been in incredible form this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 13 assists in 17 appearances for the Catalan club in all competitions.

There will be no Fermin Lopez, though, following the attacker's red card against Villarreal last time out; Roony Bardghji (knee) and Xavi Espart (ankle) are also definitely out of the match.

Rodri and Andreas Christensen both have small chances of being back in the squad, although no risks will be taken ahead of a busy period for the La Liga champions.

The ankle injury that Alejandro Balde suffered against Sabah is not serious, so there is a chance that the Spain international could be available.

There will be changes to the team that started against Sabah; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Raphinha could all be introduced for the clash with Deportivo.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha