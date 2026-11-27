Two teams enjoying solid campaigns in Spain's top flight thus far will lock horns on Sunday evening, as Real Sociedad welcome Sevilla to Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 55 victories to Sevilla's 52, while 35 of their 142 fixtures have finished level.

Match preview

Real Sociedad will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Europa League, with the result leaving them down in 27th spot in the overall table and out of the knockout round playoffs at this stage of proceedings.

It has been a struggle for Real Sociedad in Europe this season, and they were also beaten 3-2 by Racing de Santander in Spain's top flight last weekend, so the Basque team will be bidding to avoid a third straight loss in all competitions on Sunday night.

La Real have had a strong campaign in Spain's top flight, with a record of seven wins, one draw and five defeats from 13 matches bringing them 22 points, which is enough for fifth spot in the La Liga table.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side now have three straight league games against Sevilla, Real Madrid and Villarreal before returning to European action at home to Torreense on December 10.

Real Sociedad have been strong at home in the league this season, boasting a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat, picking up 13 points from six matches.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Sevilla have won five, drawn four and lost four of their 13 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in sixth spot in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Real Sociedad.

The Red and Whites are without a win in their last three La Liga fixtures, though, losing at Getafe at the start of the month before drawing back-to-back games with Alaves and Real Betis.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side have only actually won one of their last seven league matches, but sitting sixth after 13 games represents a solid start to the campaign.

Sevilla recorded a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad when the two teams last locked horns in May 2026, but the corresponding game last season ended in a 2-1 success for the Basque outfit.

Los Nervionenses have picked up eight points from their six away league matches during the 2026-27 campaign courtesy of a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Sevilla La Liga form:

Sevilla form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LOF

Real Sociedad currently have a number of injury issues, with Yangel Herrera, Alvaro Odriozola, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Aramburu and Lander Astiazaran on the sidelines.

Head coach Matarazzo will make changes to the side that started against Palace in the Europa League, with Carlos Soler, Orri Oskarsson, Igor Zubeldia, Sergio Gomez and Luka Sucic among those set to return to the team for this match.

Mikel Oyarzabal has only scored three times this season, but the Spain international will continue in the final third of the field for the Basque outfit.

Sevilla will once again be without the services of Marcao, Jose Angel Carmona, Alfon Gonzalez and Miguel Sierra on Sunday due to injury problems.

However, the visitors did not suffer any fresh issues against Real Betis last time out, and given the strength of the performance, it could be a case of same again in terms of team selection.

Isaac Romero and Robbie Ure are both pushing to be included in the final third of the field, but the expectation is that Lucas Stassin will again be given the nod in that area.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Fort, Zubeldia, Sarr, Gomez; Sucic, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal, Oskarsson

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias Sanchez, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Guridi; Vargas, Fofana, Correia; Stassin

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad will be aiming to bounce back from a European defeat in this match, and home advantage could see the Basque team shade a close game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.