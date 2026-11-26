Aston Villa travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday evening seeking to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table.

Both meetings between these two sides during the 2024-25 season ended in entertaining draws (2-2 in Suffolk and 1-1 at Villa Park), leaving the Tractor Boys still searching for their first top-flight triumph over the Lions since February 1993.

Match preview

Tipped by many to struggle before the season began, Ipswich are yet to spend a single day sitting in the Premier League relegation zone since securing promotion, but their recent form has seen them slip closer to the bottom three.

After winning three of their first six top-flight games this term (L3), the Tractor Boys have failed to come out on top in any of their last five fixtures (D2 L3), suffering defeats to Bournemouth (2-1) and Tottenham (2-0) either side of the international break.

Gary O'Neil acknowledged that his team “didn't get to our level enough” against Spurs and they now sit down in 16th place in the table, just two points above the drop zone with games against Villa, Coventry City, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion up next.

Another “soft” goal was conceded by Ipswich last time out, and they have now shipped a total of 22 goals in 11 Premier League matches – the third-most in the division – while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 30 top-flight games; only West Brom between August 2010 and May 2011 have endured a longer run in the division’s history (34 games).

Ipswich have also proved largely incapable of mounting second-half comebacks, failing to win any of the 22 Premier League matches in which they have trailed at half time since the start of the 2024-25 season (D3 L19). Striking first on Saturday could therefore be crucial for O'Neil’s side as they bid to upset Villa.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Since securing a 2-1 home victory over Man City on October 24, Aston Villa have failed to win any of their last six matches in all competitions (D3 L3), suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Unai Emery’s side previously played out a frustrating goalless stalemate at home to Sunderland in the Premier League, their third top-flight draw in a row that leaves them sitting 12th in the table and seven points behind fourth spot where they finished last season.

Villa – who have not drawn four consecutive Premier League matches since September 2011 – are preparing for a historic milestone on Saturday, as they play their 5,000th match across the top-four tiers of English football (W2,050 D1,199 L1,750), becoming the 16th club to reach the landmark.

Emery is keen to see his team rediscover their clinical touch in front of goal sooner rather than later, as Villa have failed to score in four of their last six games, not registering a single shot on target against Galatasaray.

Heading into Saturday’s clash in Suffolk, Villa have not lost any of their last 10 visits to Ipswich (D6 L3) in all competitions (W5 D4) since a 1-0 EFL Cup loss back in December 1992, while they are unbeaten in all 22 of their league matches against promoted sides under Emery (W15 D7).

Ipswich Town Premier League form:

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

Aston Villa Premier League form:

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / APL

Ipswich left-back Leif Davis has emerged as a doubt after he was forced off with an ankle injury in the defeat at Spurs. O'Neil has no other first-team injury concerns, though.

Abdoul Ouattara could be tasked with filling in at left-back if Davis is unable to feature, with either Darnell Furlong or Dara O'Shea starting at right-back in a four-man defence.

Zian Flemming was handed his first league start for Ipswich last time out, but he could be replaced up front by Emersonn, while Abdul Fatawu, Florentino Luis, Jack Clarke and Jacob Greaves will also be pushing to start after beginning as substitutes last weekend.

As for Aston Villa, Amadou Onana (knee) and Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) remain sidelined through injury, while Matty Cash (concussion) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

If Cash misses out, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will likely battle with Taylor Harwood-Bellis for a start at right-back, while Pau Torres is expected to be recalled at centre-back at the expense of former Ipswich man Tyrone Mings.

With Alejandro Garnacho facing an uncertain future at Villa, Emery is likely to favour Alysson and Johan Manzambi in wide positions, providing support in attack for striker Nicolas Jackson who has netted six goals in 10 Premier League games this season.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Ouattara; Lukic, Palacios; Clarke, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

We say: Ipswich Town 1-2 Aston Villa

While Portman Road remains a far more forgiving environment for O'Neil’s side, who have collected seven of their 11 points on home soil this term (W2 D1 L2), Villa should relish the opportunity to rediscover their scoring touch against a porous Ipswich defence shipping an average of two goals per game.

Although the Tractor Boys are capable of keeping things competitive in Suffolk, we are backing Emery’s men to shake off their recent slump and grind out a hard-fought victory.

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