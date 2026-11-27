Two Serie A strugglers will meet in this week's Sunday lunchtime kickoff, as Udinese and Fiorentina vie for three precious points.

That tally separates the sides after 12 matchdays, with the hosts trailing behind their Viola visitors.

Match preview

Having sacked Kosta Runjaic after an awful run of seven defeats from eight games, Udinese are still waiting to see an upturn since Paolo Zanetti took charge.

Zanetti started with a loss to relegation rivals Venezia before the international break, then saw his side fight scrap out a 1-1 draw with Bologna when they returned to action last week.

Against one of Serie A's form teams, that was a good result in isolation, but the Friulani still have just one league win so far - against newly promoted Monza, way back at the end of August.

Since then, their season has unravelled completely, and picking up two points from 10 matches has left them stuck inside the drop zone.

Now heading back to Udine, the Bianconeri have already equalled their worst home record at this stage of a top-flight campaign, and they are currently on a run of five straight defeats at Bluenergy Stadium.

Perhaps the only positive omens are that they comfortably won this equivalent fixture last season, and that Fiorentina are also in freefall.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

It was a tale of two big home wins when the pair met last term, with the Friuli club responding to a 5-1 loss in Florence by winning 3-0 a few weeks later.

This time, Fiorentina will head north in a similar state of distress to Udinese, having lost once again on Monday night.

Failing to build on a promising draw against Juventus, the Viola sunk to a 3-0 defeat in Monza, leaving them 16th in the Serie A table and just one point above the drop zone.

Making their worst start since 2001, they have now lost seven of their first 12 fixtures and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

In fact, Fiorentina have conceded at least twice in all of the last seven, as Paolo Vanoli struggles to pull off the same salvage job he managed last term.

Vanoli was rehired earlier this season, but after recently sandwiching an away win over Sassuolo with a pair of home draws, Monday's meltdown has sent Fiorentina fans even deeper into despair.

Udinese Serie A form:

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia / Icon Sport

Udinese boss Zanetti is still missing Nicolo Bertola, who recently joined Idrissa Gueye on the sidelines, while last season's top scorer Keinan Davis is a doubt.

The latter has been struggling with an adductor problem, and the Friulani's forwards have only contributed three league goals so far.

At least Nicolo Zaniolo seems to be finding some form, with two in his last three appearances - as many as across the previous 28. Zaniolo once spent a fruitless loan spell at Fiorentina, but he has previously scored twice against the Viola in Serie A.

Meanwhile, the away side have two players on four goals - Argentine pair Mateo Pellegrino and Franco Mastantuono.

They should both feature in the final third, possibly alongside Alieu Njie, who overcame a minor thigh injury to appear from the bench against Monza.

However, Vanoli is still without Fabiano Parisi and Marin Pongracic, while Brazilian defender Viery has just been ruled out for the next month.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Abankwah, Palma, Solet; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Kamara; Lovric, Ekkelenkamp; Zaniolo

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Mario; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie

We say: Udinese 1-2 Fiorentina

Despite changing coaches, neither side can keep the back door shut, as only Sassuolo have conceded more goals in Serie A.

So, they should both find the net in a tense, scrappy match, which Fiorentina will win thanks to their stronger attack.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.