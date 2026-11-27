Unbeaten in five Premier League matches, Fulham welcome in-form Bournemouth to Craven Cottage for Sunday's matchweek 12 encounter.

While Alvaro Arbeloa's team have struggled for goals during their unbeaten run, the Cherries recorded a 10th consecutive victory on Thursday, with five of those wins coming in the top flight.

Match preview

After a slow start to life under Arbeloa, Fulham have gradually found their feet under the former Real Madrid boss.

The Cottagers began the 2026-27 season by collecting just two points from a possible 18, although their four opening defeats were all narrow, but the capital club have since turned their form around.

Fulham have collected nine points from an available 15, making the West Londoners one of the division's form sides ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

However, the 15th-placed side remain hampered by two issues: their attacking inefficiency and inability to protect leads, highlighted by Arbeloa's men scoring exactly once in seven consecutive matches and dropping 10 points from winning positions.

Only Brentford (11) have surrendered more points after taking the lead, and addressing both weaknesses could determine whether the improving Cottagers remain in the bottom half or challenge for a top-half finish or European qualification.

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Bournemouth, though, have no such concerns heading into Sunday, with Marco Rose's men flying high domestically and in Europe.

Thursday's victory over Celta Vigo preserved their perfect record atop the Europa League standings after five rounds of the eight-match league phase, while their domestic turnaround since a 5-1 hammering at Stamford Bridge has been striking.

After failing to keep a clean sheet in their opening six league matches under the new manager, the Cherries have shut out four of their next five opponents, with a maximum return of 15 points propelling them to fifth in the Premier League table.

While Bournemouth cannot overtake fourth-placed Liverpool this matchweek, they could strengthen their grip on fifth if the teams below them stumble.

Having watched their side win five of the last eight top-flight meetings with Fulham, the travelling supporters will hope for another positive result against the London club to secure a sixth consecutive league victory and an 11th across all competitions.

The hosts' improvement under their Spanish boss, however, suggests that the Dorset-based visitors will encounter stern resistance at Craven Cottage, adding to the intrigue surrounding this weekend's contest.

Fulham Premier League form:

Fulham form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Team News

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Fulham have a relatively healthy squad, although Emile Smith Rowe (hip) faces a late assessment before Sunday, Joachim Andersen is likely to miss out and Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles) is sidelined for the season.

Joshua King is the only Fulham player to have scored more than once, with his two goals complemented by strikes from Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Cesar Palacios, Gonzalo Garcia, Oscar Bobb and Ryan Sessegnon.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, owe much of their league position to Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier, whose combined 11 goals account for 61% of their 18 top-flight strikes in 2026-27.

Six-goal Evanilson has also demonstrated his creative threat, registering four assists in 11 appearances, two more than Justin Kluivert.

Like Fulham, the visitors have most of their squad available, although Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) and Alex Toth (thigh) are absent; Julian Araujo faces a late assessment as he targets a return from a thigh problem, while Junior Kroupi will be checked after falling ill before Thursday's comeback victory over Celta.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Muniz

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth

Fulham's five-match unbeaten run suggests that Bournemouth should expect resistance, but their habit of surrendering leads remains a concern against opponents brimming with confidence.

With Evanilson and Tavernier providing a consistent scoring threat, the Cherries have our backing to exploit the hosts' game-management problems and secure an 11th consecutive victory across all competitions.

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