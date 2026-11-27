Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca could be tempted into three changes for Sunday's Premier League battle with champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Blues are seeking to snap a four-game winless run in the top flight, but they had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.

Rayan Cherki scored City's second goal at the Etihad and is now poised for a return to the Premier League starting lineup behind Erling Haaland, who risks matching a personal worst.

Having failed to score in his last three Premier League games, the Golden Boot winner could equal his longest drought in the English top flight, a four-game sequence between February and April earlier this year.

However, Haaland has found the net in each of his last four Premier League games against Arsenal and could receive additional support from Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku, both of whom provided assists off the bench against Napoli.

Ndiaye and Doku returning to the XI may force Enzo Fernandez into a deeper role alongside Elliot Anderson, as Maresca favours experience over the youthful exuberance of Ayyoub Bouaddi against the holders.

Ruben Dias for Josko Gvardiol may be the sole defensive alteration that the visiting manager makes, as his City side aim to end an appalling run of 10 straight games without a clean sheet.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Man City