Hearts welcome Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to Tynecastle Park for a matchday 15 showdown on Sunday.

The hosts are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 23 points from 13 games, while the visitors are top of the standings with 34 points after 14 matches.

Match preview

Hearts head into Sunday's match off the back of a disappointing run of results, having recorded just one win and suffered four defeats in their last five matches.

The sole victory came in their last Scottish Premiership outing, with the Jambos sensationally defeating Dundee 8-0, a result that continued a trend of high-scoring fixtures for Hearts this term.

Hearts have been one of the most entertaining teams to follow in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring 34 goals - the most in the division - and conceding a significant 22 times.

The Jambos have been involved in several blockbuster encounters, including the 8-0 win against Dundee and a 5-0 triumph over St Mirren, although they have also been on the wrong end of such scorelines.

Wouter Vrancken's side have lost 5-2 to Falkirk and suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat against upcoming opponents Celtic on matchday nine, leaving the Jambos eager to exact their revenge on Sunday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic, meanwhile, are among the highest scorers in the Scottish Premiership, with 32 goals scored, but also boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding only 11 times.

The Bhoys head into the weekend placed at the top of the table with 34 points from 14 league matches, although second-placed Rangers may have moved top of the table by the time of Sunday's kick-off.

Celtic, regardless of Rangers' result, will be eager to maintain or extend their lead at the top of the standings, leaving Martin O'Neill aiming for a 12th win in 15 league games.

The league leaders will travel to Tynecastle confident of claiming all three points, especially after their 7-1 victory earlier in the campaign and their recent return to winning ways after a challenging period between mid-September and early November.

Celtic managed just three wins, one draw and suffered six defeats during that time, but they have since bounced back with four straight victories ahead of this encounter with the Jambos.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts are dealing with several injury issues, including Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Stephen Kingsley, Tomas Magnusson, Calvin Miller, Oisin McEntee, Harry Milne, Tom Renaud and Craig Halkett.

Despite their devastating late defeat to Monaco in midweek, an encouraging performance could prompt Vrancken to name an unchanged starting 11 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Celtic are set to remain without the availability of Mika Baur and Alistair Johnston due to injury problems.

Camilo Duran's sensational scoring start as a Celtic player continued in midweek with another goal against Torreense, marking his 15th of the campaign, and the forward should start on Sunday.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McCart, Findlay; Kerjota, Gillies, Mendy, Borchgrevink; Kabore, Braga, Guendouz

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Hassan, McCowan, Jota; Duran

We say: Hearts 1-3 Celtic

Celtic are the favourites given the stark contrast in the two teams' form heading into this match, leading us to expect a comfortable win for the away side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.