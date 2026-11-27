In Brazil, Fluminense's youth academy is considered one of the best because of the number of players it has produced this century. And Xerem's greatest achievement was simultaneously having a generation of young players who reached the highest levels of world football.

All born in 2001, Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Andre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Matheus Martinelli (still at Fluminense) shared what was called the 'Golden Generation' of Xerem. Evanilson (Bournemouth), who is older and was born in 1999, was also in the team with them at some point in the youth system.

Three players who play or have played in the Premier League. One who was at the last World Cup. And another who won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense and is still a starter for the team. A very rare feat that, for Gustavo Leal, who coached this generation for four years, was no coincidence.

The coach, recently runner-up in the Canadian Premier League with Atletico Ottawa, spoke with Trivela last week and explained the secrets to such a decisive generation.

It was not just talent that mattered in Fluminense's Golden Generation, says Leal

© Iconsport / Fotoarena, Foto Arena LTDA / Alamy

Leal progressed from the Under-13s to the Under-20s in Fluminense's youth system and led this special group for four years. From the privileged position he held in this process, he understands that it was no coincidence and that the club, through its training methodology, plays a significant role in the development of these athletes.

'I strongly believe in the process and I do not think it is a coincidence that so many good players are in the same generation. It was a combination of the individual quality of the athletes and the good professionals they worked with. Xerem has many good people in goalkeeper training, in the physical area and in psychology' - he said.

The 40-year-old coach highlighted that several coaches had led them, such as Leonardo Ramos in the Under-13s (now in the Under-20s at Internacional), Thiago Macedo (who was Gustavo Leal's assistant in jobs in Mexico and Chile) and Marcelo Veiga, who currently coordinates the Xerem youth academy.

'This generation went through many good coaches. And this, combined with the quality that these players already had, allowed us to have such a large number of top-level players in the same generation' - he added.

Leal 'did not imagine Joao Pedro would confirm potential so quickly'

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When asked by reporters who surprised him most in this golden generation, Leal immediately chose Joao Pedro.

He then pointed out that it was not necessarily a surprise, but that what the striker has achieved is impressive. The 25-year-old was voted Chelsea's best player by fans last season and is maintaining that form this season.

'We always saw that Joao Pedro had a different kind of quality. Ever since he arrived in the Under-13s, we could already tell he was a special player. I think that, however optimistic we are and however much we work with the players to help them reach their full potential, perhaps we cannot imagine that this potential will be realised so quickly and at such a high level' - he commented.