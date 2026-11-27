Aston Villa will be bidding to extend a 42-year streak when they face Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's side make the trip to Portman Road sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Furthermore, Villa are currently on a six-match winless streak, leading to Sports Mole arguing that Emery is no longer untouchable at the West Midlands outfit.

However, with a run of Ipswich, Everton and Crystal Palace to come in England's top flight, Emery will be optimistic that his team can turn around their fortunes.

Furthermore, Villa make the long trip to East Anglia looking to prolong a streak that has lasted more than four decades.

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What streak can Aston Villa extend against Ipswich?

When the teams met in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, they played out draws at their respective grounds.

Nevertheless, Villa earning a 2-2 draw on their travels extended their unbeaten streak at Portman Road to 10 matches.

Not since September 1984 have they suffered defeat at the home of the Tractor Boys, while Ipswich have incredibly only prevailed twice since that occasion.

That said, Ipswich have recorded draws in four of their last five home games against Villa, their only defeat coming in the 2017-18 Championship when they lost by a 4-0 scoreline.

Neither side has scored more than two goals in the last four head-to-heads, nor have they kept a clean sheet.

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How can Ipswich move ahead of Aston Villa in Premier League table?

Newly-promoted Ipswich can move ahead of Champions League participants Villa this weekend.

If Gary O'Neil's side prevail by at least a two-goal margin, they will move ahead of Villa in the Premier League standings.

While Ipswich have collected seven points from five home fixtures, Villa have accumulated eight points from the same amount of away games.

However, neither team has won a game during November.