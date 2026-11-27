Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has ruled out a January move for Manchester United-linked Calvin Bassey.

Man United currently have the Premier League's second-worst defensive record after shipping 23 goals in 11 games.

As a result, the Red Devils are widely expected to bolster their backline when the transfer window opens for business in the new year.

Bassey is among those who have been mentioned as a potential target, having established himself as an accomplished Premier League centre-back during his time with Fulham.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arbeloa sends defiant Bassey transfer message to Man United

However, Arbeloa has dampened Man United's hopes of a January swoop, insisting the focus is on agreeing a new contract with Bassey rather than entertaining the prospect of a winter sale.

“I’m so happy with Calvin and obviously he is not on sale," Arbeloa told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

"No chance he can leave this club in January and I think he is happy here. He is one of our captains, he is one of our leaders.

"It is normal that so many clubs are interested in him, it is good for him and good for us. It means he is performing really well.

"We are working on a new contract, and I hope he can sign as soon as possible.”

© Imago / Every Second Media

What has Bassey said about his Fulham future?

Bassey's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, although Fulham hold the option to trigger a 12-month extension.

Speaking about last weekend's draw with Manchester City, Bassey said: "We’re still negotiating, we’re still talking and obviously it’s an amazing place to be.

"I’ve settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. So, it’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations."

Bassey has started all 11 of Fulham's Premier League games this season and has formed a strong central defensive partnership with summer signing David Affengruber.

The pair have helped Fulham build a five-game unbeaten league run in which they have conceded no more than one goal in any of the five matches.