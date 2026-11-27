Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that captain Bruno Fernandes is a major doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford due to an illness.

Fernandes was unable to train on Friday, having picked up a virus.

Pochettino has said that no final decision has been made on the Portugal international at this stage of proceedings, but he is a major doubt for the game with the Bees.

"We will not take any risks. We will see when he wakes up tomorrow," Pochettino told reporters during Friday's press conference at Carrington.

There has been criticism of Fernandes' form this season, but he has still come up with eight goals and three assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2026-27 campaign.

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Fernandes a major doubt for Man United vs. Brentford due to illness

The 32-year-old scored twice against his former club Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night and had been in line to start against Brentford.

Fernandes now has four goals and one assist in five Champions League appearances this season, in addition to four goals and two assists in 10 Premier League matches.

Man United will also again be missing Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Marcus Rashford through injury this weekend, but Luke Shaw returned to the bench against Sporting and could potentially receive some minutes in this contest.

The Red Devils will be going in search of just their second Premier League win of the campaign against Brentford.

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Man United have only won once in the Premier League this season

A disastrous campaign to date has left the Red Devils in 19th spot in the Premier League table, claiming only eight points from their first 11 games of the season.

"This is a group of players who want to do well, who want to perform. Our job is to build confidence. We arrive full of energy, positive, but it's difficult for the players when the results haven't been up to scratch, but we try to help them as best we can," added Pochettino.

Man United have lost two of their last three Premier League matches against Brentford, but they recorded a 2-1 win over the Bees in the corresponding game earlier this season.