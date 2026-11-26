Two teams hoping to build on Premier League victories last weekend meet at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, as Leeds United play host to Coventry City.

These two teams last butted heads in February 2025 when the Whites secured a 2-0 away victory in the Championship en route to promotion as champions.

Match preview

Following a five-match winless run in the Premier League, Leeds have reignited belief among their supporters after delivering two statement victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea either side of the international break.

The Whites came from a goal down to dismantle Chelsea by a 4-1 scoreline last weekend, their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999, which has propelled Daniel Farke’s side up to seventh in the Premier League table and seen the best Premier League betting sites shorten their odds on a surprise push for Europe.

Leeds have built one of the division’s sturdiest rearguards this season having conceded only nine goals in 11 games, a tally bettered only by champions Arsenal (seven).

Farke’s men will welcome Saturday’s return to Elland Road where they are unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions (W6 D4) and have lost just one of their last 23 home league matches against Coventry (W16 D6) since a 3-1 defeat back in December 1996.

Indeed, history firmly favours the Whites ahead of the first Premier League meeting between these two clubs since January 2001, with Leeds winning both of their Championship encounters during the 2024-25 campaign by a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

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Since losing their first four games back in the Premier League by an aggregate score of 10-0, Coventry now appear to be adjusting to life back in the big time having posted four wins across their last seven matches (L3).

No team has scored more goals in the division than the Sky Blues since the start of October (12, level with Bournemouth), and three of those were netted in a “really important” 3-2 home victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Frank Lampard’s primary aim is to achieve Premier League survival with Coventry, who currently sit 14th in the table and three points clear of the relegation zone, while a victory on Saturday would see them move level on points with Tottenham inside the top half.

Coventry’s form away from home will need to improve if they wish to avoid a relegation dogfight, with only Sunderland (two) having collected fewer points on the road than the Sky Blues (three) so far this season (W1 L4).

Lampard’s side are also one of four teams who have conceded 20+ goals in the Premier League this term, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches, which does not bode well ahead of facing a Leeds side who have scored in each of their last nine head-to-head meetings.

Leeds United Premier League form:

Leeds United form (all competitions):

Coventry City Premier League form:

Coventry City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Aside from Mateo Joseph (knee), Leeds have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s match, with Farke tempted to stick with the same starting lineup that picked up maximum points against Chelsea last time out.

Noah Okafor has scored three goals in his last two appearances, including a brace against Chelsea, and he is expected to continue in attack with Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has scored seven goal in his last eight games at Elland Road and extended his contract at the club on Thursday.

Although Joe Rodon is now fit and available for selection, Farke may prefer to stick with James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic as his three central defenders, with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson operating as wing-backs.

As for Coventry, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the opener in the win over Crystal Palace, but he has been ruled out of the visit to Leeds with an ankle injury, joining Haji Wright (quad), Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) in the treatment room.

Caleb Yirenkyi (unspecified) and Ephron Mason-Clark (knee) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff, with the former - if fit - hoping to rival Victor Torp and Frank Onyeka for a start in midfield next to captain Matt Grimes.

Jack Rudoni has scored a team-high three goals and has also registered two assists so far this season. The 25-year-old will likely continue in an advanced midfield role in behind either Sidiki Cherif or Ellis Simms up front.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Takana, Ampadu, Longstaff, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Cherif

We say: Leeds United 3-1 Coventry City

With Leeds and Coventry both arriving at Elland Road in high spirits following victories last weekend, all signs point toward an entertaining clash given that five of the Sky Blues' last six league outings have featured at least four goals, and nine of the previous 13 meetings between the two sides have seen both teams score.

While a rejuvenated Coventry outfit will fancy their chances of breaching the hosts' backline, Leeds remain unbeaten on home soil this season and possess more than enough attacking firepower to claim their third league win in a row.

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