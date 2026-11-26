Elland Road will stage Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest between Leeds United and Coventry City.

Both teams enter this fixture after picking up maximum points last weekend, with Daniel Farke's side securing an impressive 4-1 victory at Chelsea and Frank Lampard's men beating Crystal Palace 3-2 on home soil.

Leeds have climbed to seventh in the Premier League table after 11 matches, while Coventry currently sit 14th and three points above the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 87

Leeds United wins: 45

Draws: 23

Coventry City wins: 19

Leeds United and Coventry City have faced each other a total of 87 times across all competitions, and it is the Whites who lead the head-to-head record with 45 wins to the Sky Blues' 19, while 23 draws have also been played out.

November 1920 was the first time these two sides butted heads in the old Division Two, with both teams sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Coventry's turf. Leeds responded with a thumping 4-0 home victory in the reverse fixture just a month later, but the Sky Blues got their revenge almost two years later with a slender 1-0 home success.

Leeds won 11 of their 18 Division Two encounters with Coventry (D2 L5), before both teams locked horns in Division One for the first time in November 1967, with a 1-1 draw played out at Elland Road.

The Whites then enjoyed a eight-game winning league run over Coventry up until October 1971 when they lost 3-1 away from home. Leeds responded by putting together a run of nine games unbeaten before the Sky Blues did the double over the West Yorkshire outfit in the 1976-77 campaign, winning 4-2 at home and 2-1 away.

Coventry's fortunes against Leeds improved between the late 1970s and late 1990s, posting five wins and seven draws in 17 games across all competitions (L5).

In the Premier League era (since 1992-92), Leeds and Coventry have faced each other 18 times in the top division of English football, with the Whites winning eight and the Sky Blues winning only three, with seven draws also recorded.

Coventry won two of their three Premier League meetings in the same season, with a 2-1 home victory in September 1996 followed three months later by a 3-1 away victory, courtesy of goals from Darren Huckerby, Dion Dublin and Gary McAllister.

These two wins for Coventry were part of a five-match winless Premier League run for Leeds in this fixture, but they have since won four and drawn two of their last six top-flight battles with the Sky Blues up until January 2001 (a 1-0 home win for Leeds in which Robbie Keane haunted his former club with the only goal of the game).

Each of the last 14 meetings between Leeds and Coventry have been in the Championship, with Leeds winning eight of those (D3 L3) including home (3-0) and away (2-0) victories in the 2024-25 season en route to securing promotion as champions under Daniel Farke.

Previous meetings

Feb 05, 2025: Coventry City 0-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 28, 2024: Leeds United 3-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Apr 06, 2024: Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 16, 2023: Leeds United 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Feb 14, 2012: Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 18, 2011: Leeds United 1-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Feb 05, 2011: Leeds United 1-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Nov 06, 2010: Coventry City 2-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Jan 01, 2007: Leeds United 2-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Sep 16, 2006: Coventry City 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 18, 2006: Coventry City 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 26, 2005: Leeds United 3-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Jan 03, 2005: Coventry City 1-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 11, 2004: Leeds United 3-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Jan 31, 2001: Leeds United 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 09, 2000: Coventry City 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2000: Leeds United 3-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 11, 1999: Coventry City 3-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 16, 1999: Coventry City 2-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 1998: Leeds United 2-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 31, 2001: Leeds United 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 09, 2000: Coventry City 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2000: Leeds United 3-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 11, 1999: Coventry City 3-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 16, 1999: Coventry City 2-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 14, 1998: Leeds United 2-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Apr 25, 1998: Leeds United 3-3 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 04, 1997: Coventry City 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1996: Leeds United 1-3 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 14, 1996: Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)