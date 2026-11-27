Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Carlos Baleba and Marcus Rashford ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

Baleba has been on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring injury during Man United's Champions League clash with Roma on November 3.

There have been suggestions of late that the Cameroon international could be closing in on a return to action, but Pochettino has said that medical staff had predicted that the midfielder would be out for between 10 and 12 weeks when the injury occurred.

As a result, Baleba may not be available until the end of January.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Baleba could be missing for Man United until end of January

Rashford, meanwhile, has been absent since the middle of October due to a hip problem; the England international will again be out against Brentford on Saturday, but he is making strong progress in his recovery.

“Baleba, the moment was Roma, [when he got] injured, and the medical staff were talking about 10, 12 weeks," Pochettino told reporters.

“Marcus, today I think, started being in the session on the field. I think he is starting to feel much better, we will see day by day, working with the feeling that he is going to provide us [with something] after every single training session, increasing the progression of the recovery.”

Baleba also missed the start of the campaign due to an ankle issue that he sustained during pre-season with Brighton & Hove Albion.

As a result, the midfielder has only made seven appearances for Man United.

Rashford is yet to get going this season, failing to register a goal or an assist in eight appearances in all competitions, but he will be hoping to kick on under Pochettino.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Fernandes is a major doubt for Brentford clash due to illness

Man United will also be missing Benjamin Sesko through injury on Saturday due to a long-standing shin problem, while captain Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a major doubt due to illness.

A decision on Fernandes' involvement in the 3pm kickoff will not be made until Saturday morning.

Matheus Cunha will be back in the Man United squad after missing Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon through suspension, while Leny Yoro is available after having his red card in last weekend's Premier League clash with Liverpool overturned.